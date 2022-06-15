Natural Gas Forecast: LNG Terminal Outage Pressures US Prices, Bolsters EU Prices

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-06-14 22:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: WTI Rally Stalls- Pullback Levels
2022-06-14 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will a 75bps Fed Rate Hike Restore Market Confidence?
2022-06-15 01:00:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-15 00:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC
2022-06-14 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Scenario Breakdown and Why USDJPY and VIX are Key Markets to Watch
2022-06-15 03:00:00
US Dollar Hardens Up Ahead of the Fed After CPI Headaches Boost Treasury Yields
2022-06-15 02:00:00
More View more
Natural Gas Forecast: LNG Terminal Outage Pressures US Prices, Bolsters EU Prices

Natural Gas Forecast: LNG Terminal Outage Pressures US Prices, Bolsters EU Prices

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Natural Gas, LNG, US Exports, Europe, Hurricane Season - Talking Points

  • US Henry Hub natural gas prices plummeted on reduced US export capacity
  • A Texas LNG facility may take months to get back online after an explosion
  • AUD/USD approaches a critical point of resistance near the May low

US natural gas prices plummeted overnight as traders digested news of a damaged liquified natural gas terminal out of Texas. The Quintana Island facility near Houston suffered a catastrophic explosion last week, an event that will significantly reduce US export capacity of LNG. The current-month Henry Hub price fell 16.49% after the terminal’s operator, Freeport LNG, stated that it may take months to complete repairs.

European gas prices surged on the news, highlighting the importance of US energy imports to the 27-member EU bloc. The European Union started importing as much natural gas as it could following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which brought sanctions against Moscow and its energy products. The news represents a major obstacle as the EU attempts to build up storage levels before the winter months when cold temperatures increase energy needs.

There also lies ahead an increased risk for further disruptions to US LNG export capacity. The Atlantic hurricane season began June 01. Previously, major hurricanes have impacted, sometimes severely, the ability to export LNG and other energy products. Moreover, the US National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an “above-normal” 2022 hurricane season, with the potential for 6 to 10 hurricanes, 3 to 6 of those having the potential to become major hurricanes.

A damaging event to an export terminal would likely further hinder export capacity, which would pressure US prices but send European prices higher. The move lower in US prices is especially telling, given that it is occurring during a major US heatwave, an event that typically causes prices to rise. It speaks to the outsized impact that exports play in the US market. The specific Texas LNG facility could process over 2 billion cubic feet per day. That 2 billion cubic feet per day are now contained to the US domestic market for the time being, which should help to keep prices down.

Natural Gas Technical Outlook

Prices fell to trendline support before rising modestly this morning. The 50-day Simple Moving Average was taken out during the overnight move with ease. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below its midpoint, while MACD is tracking to do the same. A drop below trendline support would open a path for prices to test a level of support dating back to the October 2021 swing high. The 100-day SMA sits below that support level.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

ngas chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Eyes Westpac Consumer Confidence Ahead of FOMC
AUD/USD Eyes Westpac Consumer Confidence Ahead of FOMC
2022-06-14 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD May Break 1,800 on FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD May Break 1,800 on FOMC
2022-06-14 03:30:00
BTC/USD, Australian Dollar Dive as Chance for 75-BPS Fed Hike Spooks Market
BTC/USD, Australian Dollar Dive as Chance for 75-BPS Fed Hike Spooks Market
2022-06-13 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Faces Chinese Lockdown Risk as Yen Preps for BOJ
Australian Dollar Faces Chinese Lockdown Risk as Yen Preps for BOJ
2022-06-12 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas