Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2017 Low as Bear Flag Formation Unfolds
2022-05-13 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
2022-05-12 07:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Technical Analysis, IGCS - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices extended losses over the past 24 hours as weekend nears
  • The yellow metal is eyeing University of Michigan Sentiment ahead
  • This is as XAU/USD broke under a key rising trendline from August

Gold prices weakened over the past 24 hours, extending a downtrend that has its beginnings in late February. The anti-fiat yellow metal remained under the pressure of a stronger US Dollar, which continued to capitalize on this week’s hotter-than-expected US inflation report.

The reality of tightening monetary conditions around the world is working against the yellow metal, which bears no inherent yield from holding the asset. It is also widely priced in the greenback across the globe, making it quite sensitive to an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.

Over the remaining 24 hours, XAU/USD is eyeing University of Michigan Sentiment data. The survey is expected to clock in at 64.0 versus 65.2 prior. One-year inflation expectations are anticipated to rise though to 5.5% from 5.4% prior. The latter could keep the central bank on its toes for the time being.

Gold Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the yellow metal has broken under a rising trendline from the beginning of August. Further downside confirmation could spell trouble for gold. Keep a close eye on immediate support, which seems to be the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1818. On the other hand, pushing back above the trendline would place the focus on the 20-day Simple Moving Average.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold IG Client Sentiment Analysis – Bearish

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 84% of retail traders remain net-long gold. IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. As such, overall positioning is hinting at further losses. This is as downside exposure decreased by 7.03% and 9.59% respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current and recent changes in positioning is offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?

*IGCS data used from May 12th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rebound Hopes Dashed After Poor PMI Data as APAC Eyes China Credit Data
NZD/USD Rebound Hopes Dashed After Poor PMI Data as APAC Eyes China Credit Data
2022-05-12 23:00:00
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet
2022-05-11 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish