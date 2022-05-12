News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Quickly Melting to the 2016 Low
2022-05-12 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: UK Growth Slowing, GBP Risks Remain Lower
2022-05-12 07:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Breakdowns
2022-05-12 14:25:00
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
More View more
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed

Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices have fully retraced the geopolitical turmoil induced gains from the first quarter
  • Rising real yields and strong US dollar momentum have been the two main bearish catalysts for precious metals
  • This article examines the key technical levels for XAU/USD to watch in the near term

Most Read: US Dollar, Gold, S&P 500 - How Have Markets Reacted to US CPI

Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a major rally in gold prices during the first quarter, pushing the metal close to its all-time high near $2,075 per ounce. However, the geopolitical premium seems to have unwound, even though the war in Eastern Europe is not over and continues to drag on almost three months after its outbreak.

Examining the daily chart, we can see that XAU/USD has fully retraced its geopolitical turmoil-induced gains, dropping 11% from its March high to trade slightly above $1,835, an area of confluence support, where the 200-day simple moving average converges with the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel.

The recent pullback in the commodity has been prompted by, among other things, the solid U.S. dollar momentum, and more importantly, the rising interest rate environment. For context, the DXY index, a gauge of the greenback strength, has surged more than 6% since April, while the 10-year real yield (TIPS) has turned positive for the first time in more than two years, climbing from -0.53% to 0.20%, the highest level since November 2019.

US 10 YEAR REAL YIELD CHART

US real yields and gold

Source: CNBC

Although gold is considered a safe-haven asset, it has not lived up to that reputation of late. In fact, in recent weeks, gold has bizarrely tracked losses in the equity space, rather than bucking the trend of risk assets, a sign that real rate dynamics are far more important to the precious metal than investor sentiment. With real yields expected to continue their ascent on hawkish Fed policy, XAU/USD could face further headwinds in the near term, especially if the recession narrative begins to subside and traders ditch defensive positions.

In terms of technical analysis, XAU/USD is dancing around a major support near $1,835/$1,830, as mentioned earlier. If the bears manage to drive price below this floor decisively, selling interest could gain momentum, setting the stage for a retest of the 2022 low at $1,780. On further weakness, the attention shifts lower to the December 2021 swing low at $1,753.

On the flip side, if buyers regain the upper hand and spark an upswing in price action, initial resistance spans from $1,870 to $1,875. If this barrier is cleared, we can’t rule out a move towards $1,910, followed by $1,960, though the bullish argument is somewhat weak at this point.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

Gold prices chart

Gold Price Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces 2021 Low as Risk Assets Plummet
2022-05-11 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU at Major Support Level as US CPI Nears
Gold Price Forecast: XAU at Major Support Level as US CPI Nears
2022-05-11 03:30:00
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes Chinese CPI Data Ahead of US Inflation
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes Chinese CPI Data Ahead of US Inflation
2022-05-10 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
US 500
Bearish