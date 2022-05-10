Oil Prices Struggle to Find Footing, but the Medium-Term Outlook Remains Bullish

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ZEW Econ Sentiment Index Reveals Optimism in Europe Despite German Risks
2022-05-10 09:20:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
2022-05-10 14:00:00
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Price Outlook: Watch Support Just Below
2022-05-10 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Downside Risk From Potential CPI Drop
2022-05-10 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support
2022-05-09 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
S&P 500 Suffers Worst Three-Day Tumble Since Pandemic - ‘Blood in the Streets’?
2022-05-10 04:00:00
More View more
Oil Prices Struggle to Find Footing, but the Medium-Term Outlook Remains Bullish

Oil Prices Struggle to Find Footing, but the Medium-Term Outlook Remains Bullish

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • WTI prices have corrected lower in recent days on account of demand worries
  • Despite near-term headwinds, oil maintains a bullish outlook over the medium term
  • From a technical perspective, if critical support around the $100 level holds, buying interest could pick up, paving the way for a move towards $105.00. A breakout, on the other hand, may foreshadow more losses

Most Read: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts - Mercy Bounce from Big Support

Crude oil prices (WTI) prices started the week on the back foot and suffered their biggest drop since late March, down more than 6% intraday, weighed down by demand concerns on account of the lockdowns in China and growing speculation that the world could be heading towards a recession. On Tuesday, selling pressure eased in the early trade, but picked up again in the afternoon, with WTI futures down more than 2.5% to ~$100 per barrel, as traders remain reluctant to jump back in to take on long positions with many unknowns still lingering.

Despite the recent weakness and turbulence, oil maintains a bullish medium-term outlook due to supply and demand imbalances in global markets. Although the current COVID-19 wave and related lockdowns in China may create near-term headwinds and fuel volatility, the situation should improve in the coming weeks once the mobility restrictions are lifted.

Judging by the downward trend in new coronavirus infections and the decline in community transmission in Shanghai, the government could begin easing shelter-in-place measures by the end of the month or, at the latest, early June should historical patterns prevail. Once this occurs, oil imports should accelerate ahead of the high-demand summer season, supporting fossil fuel prices.

There is also another bullish driver on the horizon: the European Union's plan to bar Russian oil imports over its attack on Ukraine. The embargo is still being negotiated amid opposition from several member states, such as Hungary and Bulgaria, but both countries have shown a willingness to compromise if they are granted exemptions and manage to secure alternative energy sources. In any case, the expectation is that there could be an agreement to move forward on the new sanctions package in the second half of May. Details are being finalized, but once fully implemented over six months, the phased-in ban could displace some 3.5 million barrels of crude and refined products from Russia, exacerbating the market deficit by the end of the year.

In terms of technical analysis, WTI prices are sitting above trendline support near the psychological $100 level at the time of this writing. If bulls retake control of price action and spark a meaningful rebound, initial resistance appears at $105.00, the 50-day simple moving average, followed by $108.00. On further strength, the focus shifts up to $111.55, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March/April decline. On the other hand, if oil extends the recent correction and breaks below $100 per barrel on weekly closing prices, selling interest could gain steam, paving the way for a move towards $95.35, followed by $93.00, the April’s low.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL CHART

Oil Prices Struggle to Find Footing, but the Medium-Term Outlook Remains Bullish

WTI Oil Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Bitcoin Prices Approach July Low as APAC Traders Brace for More Selling
Bitcoin Prices Approach July Low as APAC Traders Brace for More Selling
2022-05-09 23:00:00
Energy Stocks Lead Rout as Oil, Natural Gas Dive; Exxon, Chevron in Free-Fall
Energy Stocks Lead Rout as Oil, Natural Gas Dive; Exxon, Chevron in Free-Fall
2022-05-09 18:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Trade Balance as Zero-Covid Strategy Continues
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Trade Balance as Zero-Covid Strategy Continues
2022-05-08 23:00:00
Advertisement