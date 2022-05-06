News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500’s Post-Fed Rally Collapses – Will 4,300 or 4,000 Fall First?
2022-05-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Clobbered as US Dollar Mounts Solid Recovery Ahead of NFP
2022-05-05 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Bulls Break April High After Tailwinds Strengthen
2022-05-05 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Free-Fall as Traders Capitulate, NFP Eyed for Direction
2022-05-05 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Technical Forecast
2022-05-05 13:05:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed
2022-05-06 03:30:00
Gold Price Recovery Materializes Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-05-05 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2022-05-05 14:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback amid Preset Path for Fed Policy
2022-05-04 20:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed

Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, NFPs, Technical Analysis, IGCS - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices reversed intra-day gains as US Dollar rallied post-Fed
  • XAU/USD is eyeing non-farm payrolls report heading into weekend
  • Death Cross in focus on the daily chart as retail traders bet bullish

Gold prices wiped out strong intra-day gains over the past 24 hours as risk appetite soured a day after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark lending rates by 50-basis points. On Wednesday, equity markets, and to a certain extent gold, rallied as Fed Chair Jerome Powell cooled future 75-basis point hike bets.

The swift reversal in the following 24 hours speaks to the reality that the yellow metal is facing. A hawkish central bank, with quantitative tightening just around the corner, tends to bode well for government bond yields and the US Dollar. The latter two are making things difficult for anti-fiat gold prices.

Heading into the weekend, XAU/USD is eyeing the highly anticipated US non-farm payrolls report. Traders may be paying particular attention to average hourly earnings to see how inflationary trends continue unfolding. Strong readings in the latter could bode ill for gold if the US Dollar and bond yields rally.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices remain in a downtrend since topping in March. Broadly speaking, one could argue that an uptrend is in place since August. Prices are consolidating between falling resistance from March, and rising support from August. Until a breakout is achieved, the yellow metal may continue consolidating in-between these key trendlines. Recently, a bearish Death Cross emerged between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages. Further losses and clearing support exposes the 2022 low.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold IG Client Sentiment Analysis – Bearish

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 83% of retail traders are net-long gold. IGCS can at times function as a contrarian indicator. Since most of them are biased to the upside, this suggests prices may keep falling. This is as downside exposure decreased by 17.99% and 13.87% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current and recent changes in sentiment are offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed

*IGCS data used from May 5th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Eyes 2022 Low After Breaking Key Fib Level Amid Risk-Off Move as NFP Nears
Bitcoin Eyes 2022 Low After Breaking Key Fib Level Amid Risk-Off Move as NFP Nears
2022-05-05 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Bulls Break April High After Tailwinds Strengthen
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Bulls Break April High After Tailwinds Strengthen
2022-05-05 03:30:00
AUD/USD FOMC-Induced Rally Faces Technical Levels Ahead of Australian Trade Data
AUD/USD FOMC-Induced Rally Faces Technical Levels Ahead of Australian Trade Data
2022-05-04 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: EU Sanctions Package Eyed as Demand Woes Linger
Crude Oil Price Forecast: EU Sanctions Package Eyed as Demand Woes Linger
2022-05-03 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
USDOLLAR