News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-28 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-28 22:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Going Nowhere Fast - What's Next?
2022-04-28 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Robinhood Shares Drop on Earnings Report as Meme Traders Disappear
2022-04-28 21:30:00
Apple Earnings Q2: AAPL Stock Price Rises on Buyback, Dividend Boost
2022-04-28 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?
2022-04-29 01:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakdown Takes Another Step
2022-04-28 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rally Pushes RSI Back into Overbought Territory
2022-04-28 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
More View more
Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?

Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Trendlines, Bullish Engulfing, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices aimed higher over the past 24 hours, more to come?
  • Daily chart suggests consolidation could be in store medium-term
  • Near-term, XAU/USD could be shooting for an upside path ahead

Gold prices aimed higher over the past 24 hours as the yellow metal struggled to breach the 1872 – 1886 support zone that has its beginnings in the middle of February. Broadly speaking, the yellow metal appears to be in an uptrend. This could be defined by rising support from August 2021 on the daily chart below.

In the near term, falling resistance from March seems to be guiding XAU/USD to the downside. This is leaving gold in a situation where it may consolidate ahead between the converging trendlines. Further gains would place the focus on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1922 before falling resistance from March starts to kick in.

Conversely, clearing the support zone would place the focus on rising support from August and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1830. Clearing under the latter would expose the early 2022 low at 1778 before the December 2021 low kicks in at 1753. Still, taking a closer look at a near-term horizon reveals that the yellow metal could aim higher in the coming sessions.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?

Chart Created Using TradingView

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, gold prices have confirmed a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern as XAU/USD tested the 1872 – 1886 support zone. This also followed positive RSI divergence, which showed fading upside momentum. Prices could break above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), exposing the 50-period line. That could hint at near-term gains to come. Such an outcome would place the focus on the 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements at 1920 and 1949 respectively.

Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold IG Client Sentiment Analysis – Mixed

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 81% of retail traders are net-long gold. IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. Since the majority of traders are biased to the upside, this suggests that prices may continue falling. However, upside exposure has decreased by 1.73% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, long bets rose by 1.19% from last week. The combination of overall positioning and recent changes in directional bets are offering a mixed trading bias.

Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?

*IGCS data used from April 28th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rebound is Likely a Fake-out as US Dollar, Fed Pressures Mount
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rebound is Likely a Fake-out as US Dollar, Fed Pressures Mount
2022-04-27 00:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Beijing Lockdowns as PBOC Action Fails to Lift Sentiment
Crude Oil Prices Eye Beijing Lockdowns as PBOC Action Fails to Lift Sentiment
2022-04-26 03:30:00
USD/CNH Price Forecast: Beijing Lockdowns Pressure Yuan as PBOC Monitors
USD/CNH Price Forecast: Beijing Lockdowns Pressure Yuan as PBOC Monitors
2022-04-25 23:00:00
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
2022-04-24 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed