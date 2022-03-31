News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/NOK. Euro Bounce Has Obstacles
2022-03-31 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink as White House Weighs Plan to Release a Million Barrels Daily
2022-03-31 00:30:00
Oil Gains on High Geopolitical Risk Premium, Market Braces for Energy Trade Disruptions
2022-03-30 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown
2022-03-31 06:30:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Snaps Back to Resistance- Breakout Levels
2022-03-30 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-03-30 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 05:00:00
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
2022-03-30 23:00:00
More View more
Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown

Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD, DAX, CRUDE OIL, UKRAINE, RUSSIA – TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices steady at range support on souring Ukraine de-escalation hopes
  • Brent crude oil futures spread widens on resurfacing supply disruption fears
  • Germany’s DAX stock index recoils from resistance, hints topping underway

Gold prices steadied at ranged support anchored at 1908.20 as hopes for a breakthrough in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine appeared to sour. The two sides left a meeting in Istanbul empty-handed earlier this week, with follow-on comments from Moscow seemingly aimed at moderating expectations.

At the same time, the markets appeared wary of the Kremlin’s claim of pulling back troops from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Western intelligence described the movements as repositioning rather than a drawdown, and heavy shelling continued elsewhere. The mayor of Chernihiv said a humanitarian crisis looms, for example.

A bounce from here eyes range resistance at 1965.55. Securing a foothold above that may set the stage for a challenge of the $2000/oz figure. Alternatively, slipping below range support at 1908.20 sees the next key downside barrier at 1870.75. Retesting $1800/oz seems needed to mark a lasting bearish turn, however.

Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Meanwhile, Germany’s benchmark DAX stock index pulled away from major support-turned-resistance clustered near the 15000 figure as Ukraine-related worries perked up. It has been trading inversely of the Brent crude oil futures spread, which tellingly ticked up as supply disruption risk returned to the spotlight.

Prices have now formed a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern, which may mark topping and precede a reversal lower. Preliminary confirmation calls for a daily close below support anchored at 14518, which may clear the way for a probe the 14000 figure. Alternatively, breaking above 15046 may expose 15842 next.

Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown

DAX daily chart created with TradingView

TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
2022-03-30 23:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Consistent Narrative Forming for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Technical Analysis: Consistent Narrative Forming for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-30 18:30:00
Gold Prices Weigh Kremlin Ukraine De-Escalation Claims, ADP Data Due
Gold Prices Weigh Kremlin Ukraine De-Escalation Claims, ADP Data Due
2022-03-30 06:30:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Data in Focus as WTI Trades at Steep Discount to Brent
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Data in Focus as WTI Trades at Steep Discount to Brent
2022-03-30 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed
Gold
Bullish