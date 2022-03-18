News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle
2022-03-18 09:00:00
Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips Towards Trend Resistance
2022-03-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices on the Rise as Weekend Nears, Here are Key Levels to Watch Next
2022-03-18 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-17 20:00:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Surge and Build on Bullish Momentum
2022-03-17 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed
2022-03-18 08:06:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
S&P 500 Leads Three-Day Charge While Market Awaits Biden-Xi Talk on Russia
2022-03-18 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed

Gold Prices Focused on Ukraine Crisis, Biden-Xi Talks Eyed

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices steady having dropped amid hopes for de-escalation in Ukraine
  • All eyes on Biden-Xi talks as sanctions pressure Russia toward negotiations
  • Pushing below $1800/oz figure needed to trigger new gold price downtrend

Gold prices have stabilized a bit following an aggressive selloff from last week’s highs above the $2000/oz figure. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to be the driving catalyst in play, with the decline probably echoing broader hopes for de-escalation after cautiously supportive comments from Moscow and Kyiv.

Tellingly, the drop registered alongside a parallel narrowing of the spread between front- and second-month Brent crude oil futures. That speaks to easing supply disruption worries. The spread widened sharply as the conflict broke out since Russia is a top global energy exporter.

This week’s FOMC monetary policy announcement did not seem to do much for the yellow metal’s trend development despite its usual sensitivity to interest rate trends. The widely anticipated 25bps rate hike on offer did not appear to materially alter investors’ appetite for anti-fiat store of value alternatives like bullion.

Gold price chart

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Looking ahead, Ukraine-related news flow is likely to remain at the forefront. Gold may face renewed selling pressure if ceasefire talks seem to be making a bit of progress. Signs of an understanding between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a conversation later today might weigh as well.

China has held back from joining Western efforts to counter Russia, but comments from key officials in recent weeks have struck a conciliatory tone toward the US even as they called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. This implies that Beijing may be persuaded to deny Moscow a way around sanctions.

This might compound pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table in earnest, an outcome the markets are likely to embrace. Breaking support at 1908.20 may expose 1870.75 next. Slipping below the $1800/oz figure seems necessary to establish a longer-term downtrend, however.

Alternatively, gold may attempt a larger bounce if progress appears absent. Reclaiming a foothold above resistance at 1965.55 appears likely to set the stage for another foray north of the $2000/oz handle. Clearing the swing high at 2009.17 may target the 50% Fibonacci extension at 2040.16 thereafter.

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

