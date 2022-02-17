Silver Price Forecast: XAG Aims Lower as Market Confidence in Fed Improves

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC
2022-02-16 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Spike and Drop On Evolving Ukraine News. Where to for WTI?
2022-02-17 00:00:00
Oil Prices Snap Back, Russia-Ukraine Tensions Resurface
2022-02-16 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds on Eased Ukraine Tensions, APAC Stocks May Advance
2022-02-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and USDJPY Gauge Ukraine Fears Versus Fed Rate Forecasts
2022-02-17 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
UK Inflation Hits a Fresh 30-Year Peak, GBP/USD Edges Higher
2022-02-16 07:28:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and USDJPY Gauge Ukraine Fears Versus Fed Rate Forecasts
2022-02-17 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-16 18:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Market sentiment sours on unconfirmed reports of Russia/Ukraine skirmish. S&P 500 futures drop, JPY and crude oil surge higher.

Silver Price Forecast: XAG Aims Lower as Market Confidence in Fed Improves

Silver Price Forecast: XAG Aims Lower as Market Confidence in Fed Improves

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Silver, XAG/USD, Fed, Yield Curve, Russia - Talking Points

  • Silver is moving lower in Asia-Pacific trade despite risk-off news
  • Yield curve steepens after FOMC minutes, hurting precious metals
  • XAG/USD may swing if prices break nearby moving averages

Silver prices are lower through Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, trimming gains made overnight. A pullback in risk aversion across Asian equity markets sapped the metal’s haven appeal, although reports of a possible skirmish in eastern Ukraine are seeing sentiment sour. South Korea’s KOSPI index remains up around 1% through mid-day trading although US equity futures are lower. This followed a mixed day on Wall Street when the Federal Reserve’s policy minutes signaled the possibility for faster rate hikes.

Prices may continue to fall this week if the current calculus holds and tensions in Ukraine don’t escalate further. The market has grown more confident in the Fed’s ability to orchestrate a soft landing, being a normalization of policy without causing a recession. The yield curve between the 2-Year and 10-Year Treasuries signaled just that, steepening overnight after dropping to its lowest spread since early 2020, coming within 38 basis points of inverting. An inversion is commonly seen as a recession predictor.

That said, the market is now more confident in the economic recovery continuing through rate hikes, sapping the metal of its inflation-hedging appeal. Higher rates alone also present an obstacle for the non-interest-bearing asset. The chance for a 50-basis point liftoff at the March FOMC meeting fell to 44.3% from 58.9% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. For now, silver’s best hope for a move higher may be an escalation between Russia and Ukraine. Otherwise, prices may shift lower.

XAG/USD Technical Forecast

The technical outlook is fairly neutral for silver. Prices have been contained within the September to November range from 2021. The 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages may offer more nearby support and resistance levels as prices trade just above the pseudo 50% Fibonacci level. A break above or below those SMAs may open the door for a directional move toward the September or November level.

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Silver Price Forecast: XAG Aims Lower as Market Confidence in Fed Improves

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Muted on Rosy Jobs Report as Iron Ore Falls
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Muted on Rosy Jobs Report as Iron Ore Falls
2022-02-17 01:00:00
AUD/USD, USD/CNH Eye Chinese CPI and PPI Data After Wall Street Gains
AUD/USD, USD/CNH Eye Chinese CPI and PPI Data After Wall Street Gains
2022-02-16 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Target 1900 as Bulls Advance on Russia Threat
2022-02-15 04:30:00
AUD/USD Eyes RBA Policy Minutes as Ukraine Woes Stoke Haven Flows
AUD/USD Eyes RBA Policy Minutes as Ukraine Woes Stoke Haven Flows
2022-02-15 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish