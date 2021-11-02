Crude Oil Prices at Risk with FOMC, OPEC+ Meetings in the Spotlight

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
ASX 200 Drops as RBA Ditches Yield Target Before BoE and the Fed. Where To for Australian Stocks?
2021-11-02 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Teeters Ahead of FOMC, NFP- November Levels
2021-11-01 17:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Falling Ahead of BoE, Fed Meetings
2021-11-02 09:10:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China's Premier Le says China's economy faces new downward pressure - State Media
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 81.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WHk4q1TYIf
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.03% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% Silver: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rUn7NhYGsW
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1TZJIBftUi
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar on the market charts, the IG client sentiment data and the sentiment releases on this week's calendar. Do join me if you're free https://t.co/JyDY8kNkHQ
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/S3kM6qpLXN
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.35% France 40: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Lr7wKkmXBG
  • 🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (OCT) Actual: 53.6 Previous: 54.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (OCT) Actual: 58.3 Expected: 58.5 Previous: 58.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/TD4Irs1DqI
Crude Oil Prices at Risk with FOMC, OPEC+ Meetings in the Spotlight

Crude Oil Prices at Risk with FOMC, OPEC+ Meetings in the Spotlight

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices may decline if the Fed dials up hawkish rhetoric
  • OPEC+ unlikely to yield to US-led calls for faster output increase
  • Chart positioning hints WTI momentum flagging at 7-year high

Crude oil prices are trading water having settled in a range after hitting a 7-year high below the $86/bbl figure last week. An intraday bounce was capped yesterday as October’s US ISM manufacturing report showed sector growth slowing even as input prices surge.

That echoes a slew of recent economic data, including the past few months of payrolls data as well as last week’s back-to-back releases of soft Q3 GDP data and eye-watering inflation measures. Such outcomes feed seemingly spreading worries about ‘stagflation’, beckoning the Fed to tighten credit conditions and cool prices.

CRUDE OIL PRICES MAY FALL ON HAWKISH FOMC STANCE

This may preview how crude might react if this week’s much-anticipated FOMC policy announcement registers on the hawkish side of expectations. A rough baseline seems to be the formal unveiling of a plan to taper QE asset purchases from December through mid-2022, reducing them by about $20 billion each month.

If the central bank opts for a more ambitious timeline or offers guidance flagging a hardening stance against inflationary excess – a signal that may be read as opening the door to hawkish escalation – crude oil may fall. This makes sense: risk appetite is likely to sour in such a scenario, while the US Dollar gains.

OPEC+ MAY DISAPPOINT CALLS TO BOOST OUTPUT FASTER

A meeting of the OPEC+ group of major producers on Thursday is also in view. They may opt to retain the plan of adding 400k barrels per day (bpd) to the group’s collective supply as an output cap regime is phased out, waving off pressure to speed things up from countries including the US.

That may reflect technical difficulties – especially in Africa – at least as much as a desire to capitalize surging prices. Bloomberg data shows that OPEC itself – the cartel at the center of OPEC+, which also includes major suppliers like Russia – added just 140k bpd in output last month. That’s barely half of what it owed.

In the meantime, API inventory data is eyed. The private-sector estimate of weekly US storage flows will be weighed against expectations of a 1.56-million-barrel increase to be reported in official EIA government statistics Wednesday. Headlines from the COP26 climate change summit are also lurking in the background.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are consolidating below the $86/bbl figure, with negative RSI divergence warning that upside momentum is fading and a turn lower may be in the cards. Overturning the near-term uptrend seems to call for a close below support anchored at 79.04. That may expose 75.27.

Resistance is marked by the swing high at 85.41 and reinforced by the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 86.17. Beyond that, the 38.2% and 50% extensions approximate upside barriers at 89.62 and 92.42.

Crude Oil Prices at Risk with FOMC, OPEC+ Meetings in the Spotlight

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Drop Before Key FOMC Meeting, ISM Data May Add Pressure
Gold Prices Drop Before Key FOMC Meeting, ISM Data May Add Pressure
2021-11-01 05:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Eyeing the Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge. Will XAU/USD Clear Support?
Gold Prices at Risk, Eyeing the Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge. Will XAU/USD Clear Support?
2021-10-29 05:00:00
New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance
New Zealand Dollar at Risk as AMZN, AAPL Earnings Miss. NZD/USD Eyes Resistance
2021-10-28 23:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
2021-10-28 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude