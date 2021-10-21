Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside

Crude Oil, Supply, EIA, Energy – Talking Points

Crude oil prices are moving higher after surprise inventory draw

USD weakness helping to bolster price amid increasing demand

The 90 psychological level is quickly approaching as bulls reign

The price of crude oil is rising through the Asia-Pacific trading session, extending gains from overnight when bulls pushed prices higher on a surprise US inventory draw. Crude oil stocks fell 431k barrels for the week ending October 15, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That was well under the nearly 2 million barrel build analysts expected.

The surprise supply draw bolsters concern for the market’s ability to meet demand, driven by consumer activity. Economic consumption is returning in force as Covid-induced restrictions loosen across major economies. Furthermore, the EIA numbers were somewhat of a “double whammy” given that the API reported a build for the same period just a day prior.

While oil prices are moving higher on its supply and demand relationship, another factor is at play: the US Dollar. Although not as strong of a driver, the strength of the dollar has receded this week. The USD DXY index is on track to drop for a second week, with prices currently tracking near 0.5% lower. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for foreign buyers, which typically encourages buying.

Crude Oil Technical Forecast

Prices have cleared the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the late September/August move after pivoting higher from the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) earlier this week. Given the 7-year high, prices have some room to run before any specific resistance is offered.

While the 90 level is still a bit over 7% away, if the current trend holds, that level will quickly shift into focus. Alternatively, the 9-day EMA may provide support on a pullback. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in overbought territory above 70.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter