News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Further Losses as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2021-10-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Breakout Grasps for Footing at the 80-Handle: Levels to Know
2021-10-12 18:00:00
Breaking News: IMF Economic Outlook Adds to Stagflation Fears, Growth Revised Lower
2021-10-12 13:43:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Wall Street Indices at Risk as Retail Trades Go Long
2021-10-13 04:00:00
U.S. Banks Prepare to Kick Off Earnings: JPM to Set the Tone for XLF
2021-10-12 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Tough Path Despite Economic Growth Woes
2021-10-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Wicks Indicate Selling Pressure - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-12 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2021-10-13 03:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish Again, Big Level Below to Watch
2021-10-12 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-12 17:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.24% Germany 30: 0.19% Wall Street: 0.05% FTSE 100: -0.01% US 500: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dtpWD3IXt1
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/HVxDzjnVp3
  • 🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (SEP) Actual: $66.76B Expected: $46.8B Previous: $58.34B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (SEP) due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $46.8B Previous: $58.34B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.15% Silver: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qfrqA4VDfR
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kx3ogKM0fQ
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/6iTPNbS8x4
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.88%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/S94FPiKfvM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/tcfrNmuL5H
  • The US Dollar paused its advance against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD eyes a key trendline, USD/THB risks stalling, USD/PHP enters consolidation as USD/IDR continues ranging. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Hd4mu0MKkp https://t.co/COmlrY1l4s
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Tough Path Despite Economic Growth Woes

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Faces Tough Path Despite Economic Growth Woes

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, GDP Growth Forecast, Rate Hike Bets – Talking Points

  • Gold prices are struggling to follow through on gains despite growth downgrades
  • Central bank rate hike bets continue to strengthen, pressuring the yellow metal
  • XAU/USD pivots between its 26-day EMA and former wedge resistance

The price of gold caught a bid overnight, although it appears bulls aren’t too keen to capitalize on further upside. XAU/USD is nearly unchanged for October following last month’s 3.14% drop. Overall, the fundamental outlook remains skewed to the downside as central banks appear to be all but locked in to hike rates later this year and next.

Gold typically underperforms in higher rate environments. Market-based measures continue to price in more aggressive central bank hiking. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook update published Tuesday shaved 0.1% off global growth for 2021, from 6.0% to 5.9%. That follows a downgrade in US growth from Goldman Sachs earlier this week.

imf outlook

Source: imf.org

Despite the gloomy setbacks in forecasted growth, Federal Reserve rate hike bets remain higher. Federal Funds Futures see a 25.1% chance for a 25 basis point hike at the June 2022 FOMC meeting, per the CME’s FedWatch tool. That is up sharply from 15.6% just a week ago, and 10.3% from September 10. That said, markets’ outlook for higher rates appears to be all but locked in, even amid lower growth.

One reason slower growth isn’t dissuading higher rate outlooks likely owes to surging inflation. Central bank policymakers continue to suggest inflation is transitory, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell has recently conceded that higher prices appear to be stickier than first thought earlier this year. Covid related supply chain disruptions are the main culprit for this. Some view gold as an inflation hedge, although there is scant evidence of that behavior. In fact, inflation expectations are at the highest levels since 2013. Gold, however, doesn’t appear charged by that.

Even so, either case – transitory or sticky inflation – wouldn’t bode well for gold. Stickier inflation would likely force central banks to tighten policy, but with the severe drawback of stagflation threats amid lower growth. Either scenario will likely bring higher Treasury yields and a stronger US Dollar – both of which bode poorly for the yellow metal. Overall, a bullish fundamental case for gold is hard to make at the current point in time.

Gold Technical Forecast

Gold prices are nearly unchanged Wednesday after some modest upside action Tuesday. The month started with a potential breakout from a Falling Wedge pattern, but a liftoff never came. Instead, XAU sputtered below its 26-day Exponential Moving Average, where it continues to trade.

Volatility has leveled off recently, with the Average True Range (ATR) falling near 20, the lowest level since mid-September. A break above the 26-day EMA may see bulls take control. Alternatively, a move lower will look to find support at the wedge’s former resistance level.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

gold prices chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Momentum Wanes as Jobs Data Nears
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Momentum Wanes as Jobs Data Nears
2021-10-12 23:00:00
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
2021-10-12 04:00:00
AUD/USD Rises Despite Wall Street Selloff as Chinese Flooding Lifts Coal Prices
AUD/USD Rises Despite Wall Street Selloff as Chinese Flooding Lifts Coal Prices
2021-10-11 23:00:00
AUD/USD May Rise as New South Wales Reopens, Energy Prices Remain in Focus
AUD/USD May Rise as New South Wales Reopens, Energy Prices Remain in Focus
2021-10-10 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed