News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Treasury Yields as US Dollar Gains, Where To From Here?
2021-09-30 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
2021-09-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (SEP) Actual: 2.6% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 7.5% Expected: 7.5% Previous: 7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX at 6:00 EST/10:00 GMT for a webinar on becoming a better trader in current markets. Register here: https://t.co/rriVJ9cZOb https://t.co/iRsv63ts41
  • Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/09/30/Crude-Oil-Price-Rise-Stalls-Amid-US-Debt-and-Spending-Fight-Output-Rebound.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #oott #DebtCeiling #infrastructure https://t.co/2SwThO9POK
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 7.5% Previous: 7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/2dO0UkUszE
  • BoJ intends to maintain pace of JGB buying in Oct-Dec $JPY
  • 🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 9.3% Expected: 9.2% Previous: 9.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (SEP) Actual: 5.5% Expected: 5.4% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-30
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound

Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices stall after surging to the highest in almost three months
  • Fights over US debt ceiling, Biden-backed spending plans now in focus
  • EIA production data eyed as output seems to rebound for Ida disruption

Crude oil prices are idling after spiking to the highest level in nearly three months amid supply shortage fears earlier in the week. EIA inventory data showing unexpectedly large 4.6-million-barrel build last week – the largest increase in almost seven months – did not appear to have much lasting influence.

That may be because the outsized rise was telegraphed in the private-sector inventory flow estimate from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on the prior day. It flagged a slightly more modest 4.1-million-barrel stockpiles rise, which visibly compounded Tuesday’s pullback.

US fiscal policy may capture the spotlight from here as Congressional lawmakers scramble to avert hitting the self-imposed “debt ceiling” at the week-end, all while trying to pass a bipartisan US$1 billion infrastructure spending plan. Success on these fronts may lift sentiment, offering a boost to cycle-sensitive oil prices.

On the data front, the EIA will release monthly petroleum supply statistics. Weekly data shows output has recovered to the 3- and 6-month trend averages after disruption by Hurricane Ida triggered a sharp drop-off in late August. Confirming as much may relieve some upward pressure, allowing WTI to deflate a bit.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are testing three-year resistance just below $77/bbl. A break above this barrier may open the door for a test above the closely-watched $80/bbl figure. Neutralizing the near-term upside bias seems to demand a daily close below 72.17. That would violate the series of higher highs and lows from August’s lows. Subsequent downside barriers line up at 69.36 and 66.35.

Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Looks to Treasury Yields as US Dollar Gains, Where To From Here?
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Treasury Yields as US Dollar Gains, Where To From Here?
2021-09-30 03:00:00
NZD/USD May Swing on China PMIs, ANZ Business Confidence, US Debt Ceiling
NZD/USD May Swing on China PMIs, ANZ Business Confidence, US Debt Ceiling
2021-09-29 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Skyward Treasury Yields, GLD ETF Outflows Dim XAU Outlook
Gold Price Forecast: Skyward Treasury Yields, GLD ETF Outflows Dim XAU Outlook
2021-09-29 02:00:00
AUD/USD Losses Moderate With Treasury Yields. Japanese Election in Focus for APAC
AUD/USD Losses Moderate With Treasury Yields. Japanese Election in Focus for APAC
2021-09-28 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude