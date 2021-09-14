News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.
2021-09-14 07:02:00
Crude Oil, Uranium Forecast: Prices Rise on OPEC Report, Wall Street Bets Mentions
2021-09-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain
2021-09-14 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Says cases of Covid have been detected in his entourage
  • Russia's Putin says he must observe a regime of self-isolation - RIA
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/7OQ5HvNq6k
  • BofA Fund Manager Survey - 84% expect Fed taper by end of the year, 1st rate hike seen in Feb 2023 - Global growth expectations fall to lowest since May 2021
  • - IEA says the world must wait for extra oil as Hurricane IDA wipes out OPEC hike
  • IEA lowers 2021 growth estimate by 105kbpd to 5.2mbpd due to worsening pandemic in Q3 2021 - raises 2022 demand growth by 85kbpd to 3.2mbpd #OOTT
  • $GBP outperforming this morning after strong UK jobs data. - GBP/USD hitting short term resistance at 1.3880, which marked the peak in Friday's session https://t.co/Mf3Sa77ya4
  • China's Hebei province is reportedly cracking down on virtual currency mining
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/09/14/Gold-Prices-May-Drop-as-US-CPI-Drives-Fed-Outlook-Speculation.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #CPI #Fed https://t.co/1TjMe1g8Rx
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation

Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices mark time near US$1800, Fed outlook in focus
  • August US CPI data may surprise higher, punishing bullion
  • Breaking below $1750/oz might bring 2021 lows into view

Gold prices have been idling since last week’s explosive one-day selloff, with traders seemingly waiting on the next clue in the ongoing Fed policy outlook debate before committing one way or another. That trigger may come by way of August’s US CPI report.

A modest cooling is expected, with the core inflation rate inching down for a second month to hit 4.2 percent on-year. That would still put price growth well above average of 2.2 percent average prevailing in the past three decades. Indeed, the last time 4 percent was breached before 2021 was in 1991.

Leading PMI survey data as well as wage growth figures embedded in August’s official US labor-market figures suggest an upside surprise may be in the cards. That may stoke speculation of a hawkish outturn at next week’s FOMC meeting, weighing on non-interest-bearing and perennially anti-fiat bullion.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – WAITING FOR DIRECTION NEAR 1800 FIGURE

Gold prices await direction at familiar support. A daily close below 1787.37 may set the stage for a decline to test support running down into 1755.50. A push below the US$1700/oz figure and eyeing 2021 lows near 1676.91 may follow thereafter.

Key resistance remains at 1834.14, a barrier that has decisively capped upside progress since mid-July. Breaking above that es the next layer of resistance running up into 1870.75. Another push above the $1900 figure to challenge May’s swing top at 1916.53 might be in scope beyond that.

Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation

Gold price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil, Uranium Forecast: Prices Rise on OPEC Report, Wall Street Bets Mentions
Crude Oil, Uranium Forecast: Prices Rise on OPEC Report, Wall Street Bets Mentions
2021-09-14 04:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Trades Cautiously Ahead of Q2 GDP Data
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Trades Cautiously Ahead of Q2 GDP Data
2021-09-13 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment
2021-09-12 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Fall After Weak Economic Data
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Fall After Weak Economic Data
2021-09-09 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed