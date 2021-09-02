News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady
2021-09-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
2021-09-01 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread - Bitcoin playing catch up after three strong days of Ethereum gains..#eth #ethereum #btc #bitcoin #ethbtc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/cIqh4SEpAp
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 9% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (AUG) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -197.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • 🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • 🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: -2.6% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/DpbJxQwybY
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/6HUOjRek7I
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report

Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices idling below $70/bbl figure as US jobs data draws closer
  • Soft payrolls along with elevated wage inflation may bring selling pressure
  • Breaking chart support above $66/bbl may confirm downtrend resumption

Crude oil prices are idling below the $70/bbl figure, echoing broader standstill across most benchmark assets. Markets appear to be in a holding pattern after Friday’s Fed-inspired fireworks, awaiting the next bit of substantive guidance on the direction of US monetary policy.

That is likely to come in the form of August’s US employment report. It is expected to deliver a slowdown in hiring, with a 750k rise in payrolls marking the weakest reading since May. The jobless rate is seen ticking down however while wage inflation holds up at a formidable 4 percent, matching a four-month high.

Taken together, this seems to suggest that a drop-off in hiring might reflect labor shortages rather than weakening appetite for workers. That would add to already-mounting signs of economic pain from swelling price growth and may encourage the Fed to press on with starting to taper QE asset purchases.

Indeed, the “dovish” interpretation of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium may embolden policymakers to act. That he did not trigger panic by saying the taper may begin this year – a hawkish escalation in official rhetoric – signals that markets have grown acclimated to the idea of stimulus reduction.

Crude oil produced a negative (albeit short-lived) response to Wednesday’s soggy ADP hiring data. A similar result on the headline payrolls print may be compounded by pressure from a rising US Dollar if the whole of the report stokes tightening speculation.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices have stalled below resistance guiding the downtrend in play from early July. Support is in the 66.35-68.00 area. A reversal back below that may bring a retest of the support shelf at 61.56, with perhaps a bit of friction in the 63.53-81 zone along the way.

Confirming a bullish reversal appears to call for a daily close above the 69.77-70.80 price block. From there, the WTI contract may extend upward to challenge the 72.17-78 inflection region along the way toward the swing high at 74.23

Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
AUD/USD Path Brightens on Trendline Break Ahead of Trade Data
AUD/USD Path Brightens on Trendline Break Ahead of Trade Data
2021-09-01 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ May Shelve Output Increases as Covid Dents Demand
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ May Shelve Output Increases as Covid Dents Demand
2021-09-01 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 GDP to Kick Off September Trading
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 GDP to Kick Off September Trading
2021-08-31 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude