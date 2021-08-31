Iron Ore and Copper Forecast: NFPs in Focus After China PMIs Flash Warning Signs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDCAD Differing Options for Dollar Outlook, S&P 500 Outpaces Dow
2021-08-31 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting Overshadows Hurricane Ida as WTI Prices Stall
2021-08-30 21:13:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
UK Pound Forecast: Sterling Setups for the Week Ahead, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rueXi0bLmV
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.50% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/L4pie0OK9E
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: 0.11% France 40: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aMSGhF6wam
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/TKZmNtlGzL
  • We are starting to get into the serious event risk of the week Today with the US Consumer Confidence survey topping my list. I like considering options and $USDCAD is my USD bullish view. Why and what's ahead explained: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/31/EURUSD-and-USDCAD-Differing-Options-for-Dollar-Outlook-SP-500-Outpaces-Dow.html https://t.co/BxtzNnPR6z
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.15% Silver: -0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dAc75lI0Ev
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/geon4BYAUA
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/FMsYmtCRj9
  • Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/31/Dow-Jones-Pulls-Back-While-Nasdaq-Surges-Hang-Seng-May-Rise.html https://t.co/JIv4EVPelE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UuZeUjqv1O
Iron Ore and Copper Forecast: NFPs in Focus After China PMIs Flash Warning Signs

Iron Ore and Copper Forecast: NFPs in Focus After China PMIs Flash Warning Signs

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Iron ore, Copper, China PMIs, Commodities, US NFP, Covid – Talking Points

  • Iron ore woes worsen after Chinese PMIs miss for August
  • Copper prices recapture key trendline support after big drop
  • US jobs report is the next big market driver this week

Iron ore is on track to close sharply lower for August, which will mark a second consecutive drop for the industrial metal. Prices have nearly erased a yearly gain that was north of 30% just two months ago. A slowdown in Chinese economic growth is likely the main culprit, with China being the largest consumer of the mineral ore.

The latest Chinese data didn't offer any relief for metal prices. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported gloomy PMI data on Tuesday morning. The manufacturing PMI print for August slowed to 50.1 from 50.4, missing analysts’ estimates. China’s services sector fared even worse, with a non-manufacturing PMI outcome of 47.5. That is the worst print since February 2020 (29.6), when Covid practically shut down the global economy.

China’s political aims have started to take an economic toll, with the economic powerhouse embarking on measures to limit financial markets. Increased regulations, as well as a crackdown on steel mills to reduce pollution, have also weighed on sentiment. The question now is how much economic pain is China willing to take before it rolls back those measures, if at all? The primary variable to consider is the Covid Delta variant, which has caused sporadic lockdowns and tight border controls across the nation.

The commodities market, along with the broader market, will be keenly focused on the upcoming US non-farm payrolls report (NFP). So far this year, the US labor market has performed well, but some indicators are signaling a slowdown. Analysts expect the jobs figure to cross the wires at 750k, according to a Bloomberg survey. A miss would likely reflect Covid-related restrictions and perhaps send a shockwave through broader markets, including demand-sensitive commodities.

Iron Ore Technical Outlook

Iron ore prices have moved sharply lower since a big gap under trendline support in late July. Since then, the fall has intensified, dropping as low as 147.10, the lowest mark since February before moderating. A recent bearish crossover between the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) suggests downside may pick up. However, RSI is currently oversold, and MACD is picking back up, which may suggest the move is overdone for now.

Iron Ore Daily Chart

Iron Ore and Copper Forecast: NFPs in Focus After China PMIs Flash Warning Signs

Chart created with TradingView

Copper Technical Outlook

Copper prices have fared better than iron, although prices are still tracking to record a monthly loss. The 4.000 psychological level withstood a big drop earlier this month when trendline support broke, turning back an intraday move below the key level. Prices are currently trading between the 50- and 100-day SMAs. Holding the recaptured trendline may see prices continue to drift higher.

Copper Daily Chart

Iron Ore and Copper Forecast: NFPs in Focus After China PMIs Flash Warning Signs

Chart created with TradingView

Copper, Iron Ore TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Pinned on Covid Woes as Chinese PMI Looms
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Pinned on Covid Woes as Chinese PMI Looms
2021-08-30 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading
2021-08-29 23:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Retail Sales After Geopolitical Shock
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Retail Sales After Geopolitical Shock
2021-08-26 23:00:00
AUD/USD May Fall if Risk Taking Slows as Cases in New South Wales Swell
AUD/USD May Fall if Risk Taking Slows as Cases in New South Wales Swell
2021-08-25 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper