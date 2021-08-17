News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech
2021-08-17 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges From Yearly Low- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-16 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (JUN) Actual: 2.3% Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.28%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 80.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MsvO58AFz6
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/y4CqSdsUlB
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9nrmfr5YAt
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (JUN) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.05% France 40: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.11% US 500: -0.22% Wall Street: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZsRcZgqNwC
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/hqVOihAqY5
  • The pressure for general risk aversion to start the week has ebbed with the SPX rebound, but there are some interesting outlier like $EURJPY closing below its 200-day SMA for the first time in 300 days and $EURUSD's 1.17-1.18 range https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/17/EURUSD-Faces-1.1800-to-1.1700-Range-or-Break-as-Taper-Fodder-Picks-Up-.html https://t.co/kVsIMdAOdD
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.22%) S&P 500 (-0.19%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.13%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/5E1aWeHWU1
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech

Daniel McCarthy,

Gold, US 10-year yields, US Retail Sales and Industrial Production – Talking Points

  • XAU/USD firmed overnight as it continues range bound trade
  • Another record high in S&P 500 not enough to support US yields
  • Data ahead and Powell town hall may provide impetus for next move

Gold prices continued to firm slightly overnight as US 10-year Treasury yields drifted lower as the S&P 500 hit another record high. When returns on US fixed-income assets deteriorate, the anti-fiat yellow metal can benefit at times. The bigger picture for gold shows this move to be a consolidation in the wider range after rejecting the low at 1,675 for the third time this year last week.

Over the remaining 24 hours, we have a slew of potential market moving data and Fedspeak. It starts with US retail sales and industrial production before Fed Chair Jerome Powell hosts an online town hall conversation with teachers and students from across the nation. It is not known if Powell will make any comments toward Fed tapering in these conversations. Then on Wednesday, the market will be looking closely at the language in the FOMC minutes release for guidance on Fed tapering plans.

GOLD PRICE - Technical Analysis

Illustrated in the daily gold chart below, we have the setup for the consolidation phase that the market is currently in, with the bounce off the low near 1,675. Despite this recovery, gold is yet to break significant resistance levels as it approaches several topside levels of significance with the 100 and 200 day simple moving averages coming in at 1,806 and 1,812 respectively. Additionally, the most recent previous high comes in at 1,834, providing further wood to chop for gold bulls.

XAU/USD – Daily Chart

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
2021-08-13 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Lockdowns Drag Aussie Dollar as Chinese FDI Approaches
Australian Dollar Forecast: Lockdowns Drag Aussie Dollar as Chinese FDI Approaches
2021-08-12 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish