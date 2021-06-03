News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-02 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs
2021-06-03 05:00:00
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-06-02 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/vfVuvo6Dgl
  • (Commodities Briefing) Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs #Gold #XAUUSD #NFP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/06/03/Gold-Price-Analysis-XAUUSD-May-Rise-with-Retail-Trader-Short-Bets-Ahead-of-NFPs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/aO7JvekZgD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 82.61%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wg6o5r8z4F
  • The US Dollar and Japanese Yen may soar thanks to haven demand if traders run for the exits amid a collapse in meme stocks and novelty cryptocurrencies. Get your market update here:https://t.co/rmVOPXD84B https://t.co/0gUqb5NXG6
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gmyKmVGwtx
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: 0.13% US 500: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rUGzqcwgm7
  • As AMC surges higher, remember the $SPX's struggle to gain traction and the excessive leverage supporting this optimism. Ahead, risk trends will compete with data for Dollar and other markets' bearing https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/06/03/Dollar-and-SP-500-Look-for-Data-Lead-Break-as-USDZAR-and-AMC-Fly.html https://t.co/RAqbKMrml7
  • The Hang Seng Tech Index is facing a renewed wave of headwinds as President Joe Biden plans to expand a blacklist on Chinese companies. Technically, it is hitting the ceiling of a "Descending Channel". A failed attempt may lead to a deeper pullback. https://t.co/lFK2yN2atU
  • The US Dollar is looking vulnerable again against most ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP aiming to resume recent downtrends? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OJevYSn8oi https://t.co/2vbJPYZMZM
  • RT @FxWestwater: Natural Gas Forecast: Key Trendline in Focus as Strong Exports Provide Support Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/03/Natural-Gas-Forecast-Key-Trendline-in-Focus-as-Strong-Exports-Provide-Support.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.c…
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, NFPs, Technical Analysis, IG Client Sentiment - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices climbed in relatively quiet day ahead of key NFP data
  • The dovish Fed consensus may keep upside XAU/USD bias for now
  • Retail trader sentiment data hints the yellow metal may rise next

Anti-fiat gold pricesaimed cautiously higher over the past 24 hours in what was a fairly quiet trading session for the yellow metal. XAU/USD capitalized on a weaker US Dollar and still-pressured Treasury yields ahead of this week’s highly-anticipated non-farm payrolls report.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker noted that it could be appropriate to slowly and carefully scale back on bond purchases at an ideal time. But, the central bank has shown persistent patience about tapering, arguing that near-term inflation forces are transitory.

Delta Fed President Robert Kaplan is slated to speak over the remaining 24 hours. He has been expressing views about tapering policy sooner than anticipated. However, he is a non-voter on the board this year. The markets may shrug off his outlook.

Rather, XAU/USD could continue trading quietly until the NFP report crosses the wires on Friday. Markets will likely be placing more emphasis on the outcome in wage data. A beat on that front could bring forward tapering bets, placing gold at risk. But in the interim, still-dovish commentary could keep XAU/USD afloat.

Gold Technical Analysis

XAU/USD is attempting to make further upside progress towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1923.01 on the daily chart below. Keep a close eye on RSI, negative divergence may emerge. That is a sign of fading momentum which can at times precede a turn lower. This would likely place the focus on rising support from March.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Sentiment Analysis

IG Client Sentiment shows that about 74% of retail traders are net-long gold. Downside exposure has increased by 11.77% and 5.50% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. The fact traders are net-long suggests that prices may fall. But, recent changes in sentiment hint that upside momentum may continue.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs

IGCS chart used from June 2nd report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data as Post-Australia GDP Move Fails at Technical Resistance
AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data as Post-Australia GDP Move Fails at Technical Resistance
2021-06-02 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Extend Post-RBA Move if Q1 GDP Impresses
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Extend Post-RBA Move if Q1 GDP Impresses
2021-06-01 23:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook
2021-06-01 20:40:00
Gold Price Rise May Fizzle as US PCE Data Beckons Fed Action
Gold Price Rise May Fizzle as US PCE Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-05-28 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed