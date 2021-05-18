News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-18 04:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-17 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-17 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Break Out as Bulls Take Charge, FOMC Minutes Eyed
2021-05-18 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Will XAU/USD Overturn the Medium-Term Downtrend?
2021-05-18 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Looking at a New Three-Year High
2021-05-18 08:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Points Higher as GDP Data Misses Expectations
2021-05-18 00:00:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed

Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices up with gold, inflation bets on brighter demand outlook
  • FOMC minutes key as markets weigh Fed threshold for stimulus unwind
  • WTI may be forming bearish Double Top reversal in the $66-68/bbl zone

Crude oil prices rose in a move that the newswires tied to a brighter demand outlook. That’s after reports that passenger traffic at US airports jumped to the highest since March 2020, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Interestingly, the 5-year Treasury breakeven rate – a measure of medium-term inflation expectations priced into the bond market – rose alongside the WTI contract. Gold prices also tracked higher in tandem, while the US Dollar wilted.

On balance, this speaks to a scenario where swelling demand stokes price growth while the Federal Reserve remains gun-shy about stimulus withdrawal. Whether this narrative finds follow-through this week will probably depend on the contents of April’s FOMC meeting minutes, due Wednesday.

Traders will be eager to glean where policymakers draw the line between a “transitory” inflationpickup, a temporary blip owing to base effects (i.e. comparing prices now to the Covid-driven depths of H1, 2020), and something more lasting. This may hint at their willingness to speed up the tightening timeline.

In the meantime, API weekly inventory flow data is in the spotlight. The report will be weighed against forecasts calling for a 1.37-million-barrel build to be reported in official EIA figures mid-week. A lower API print may boost crude prices, while a higher one applies downward pressure.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices continue to flirt with the formation of a bearish Double Top chart pattern at resistance in the $66-68/bbl area. Confirming the setup calls for a push through minor support levels in the 60.61-63.53 area to pierce the setup’s neckline at 57.25. A daily close below this boundary would imply a measured move down below the $47/bbl figure thereafter.

Neutralizing near-term selling pressure probably calls for buyers to re-establish a foothold above the $68/bbl handle. From there, the next layers of resistance on the way upward are approximated by the 38.2% Fibonacci expansionat 70.37 and the 50% level at 74.42.

Crude Oil Price Trend May Reverse, API Data and FOMC Minutes Eyed

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Will XAU/USD Overturn the Medium-Term Downtrend?
Gold Price Outlook: Will XAU/USD Overturn the Medium-Term Downtrend?
2021-05-18 02:00:00
AUD/USD May Rise on RBA Minutes as Australian Dollar Tracks Higher Commodity Prices
AUD/USD May Rise on RBA Minutes as Australian Dollar Tracks Higher Commodity Prices
2021-05-17 23:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves
2021-05-16 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude