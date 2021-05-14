News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-13 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/xyCBWO9Kqm
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate (Q1) due at 05:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-14
  • (Commodities Briefing) Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome? #Gold #XAUUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/05/14/Gold-Price-Forecast-Will-XAUUSD-Shrug-off-a-Higher-US-Retail-Sales-Outcome.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/v4b3T9PWcG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 70.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/15tLCxUZn4
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/jF2isjXGba
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B0rRcDvXfo
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.73% Germany 30: 0.71% FTSE 100: 0.67% US 500: 0.48% Wall Street: 0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6Ds7o5Hf8V
  • The buy-the-dip crowd stepped in to keep the likes of the Nasdaq from tipping critical breaks this past session post CPI. The Dollar held onto its gains a bit better. Watching $USDCAD as a run of US data weighs in on the chance for a climb: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/14/Nasdaq-Drawn-Between-Buy-the-Dip-and-Inflation-Fears-Dollar-Hits-Another-Wave.html https://t.co/T0d7cQUg8j
  • The US Dollar may fall versus ASEAN currencies if dovish Fed speak extends the boost in sentiment after a huge miss in non-farm payrolls. USD/PHP is eyeing the Philippine Central Bank. Get your market update here:https://t.co/BKjG92HWzX https://t.co/8MhgacRMO9
  • Bearish Gartley Pattern Hints at Downward Potential for Nas100 - #NDX chart https://t.co/37TnsEsOqf
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?

Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, Treasuries, US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices recovered some lost ground as Treasury yields declined
  • US retail sales and sentiment data eye, dovish Fed may numb impact
  • XAU/USD near-term trend remains upside focused, eyes on key SMA

Anti-fiat gold prices aimed cautiously higher on Thursday, reversing some of the losses experienced the prior day. That is when a much higher-than-anticipated US CPI report bolstered Fed tapering expectations, driving up Treasury yields and the US Dollar. Both of the latter moving higher can be detrimental to the yellow metal, so Thursday’s price action might have been a recalibration of the outlook for monetary policy.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard spoke over the past 24 hours, saying that it is still ‘too early’ to talk about tapering bond purchases. He reiterated the central bank’s persistent dovish tone, perhaps calming bond markets. A decline in commodity prices, from crude oil to copper, may have also further calmed market sentiment.

Over the remaining 24 hours, all eyes are on US retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment data. Better-than-expected outcomes could rekindle bond rates, placing XAU/USD at risk. Having said that, the Fed’s dovish tone could numb a market reaction to unexpected beats. Wholesale inflation crossed the wires higher-than-anticipated on Thursday, but failed to translate into a reaction similar to the CPI data.

Most Asia-Pacific stock market benchmarks traded in the green on Friday, opening the door to a rosy day for risk appetite heading into the weekend. If this sentiment holds, the US Dollar may be vulnerable, perhaps boding well for the yellow metal.

Gold Technical Analysis

XAU/USD remains biased to the upside in the near term from a technical standpoint. Rising support from the end of March seems to be keeping the focus tilted higher. That said, there is room for gold prices to weaken before testing that trendline. Keep an eye on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If the latter holds, XAU/USD may retest the key 1838 – 1845 resistance zone. Above that sits falling resistance from August.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
2021-05-13 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed