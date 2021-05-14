News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Progressing Towards Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-13 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/xyCBWO9Kqm
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate (Q1) due at 05:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-14
  • (Commodities Briefing) Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome? #Gold #XAUUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/05/14/Gold-Price-Forecast-Will-XAUUSD-Shrug-off-a-Higher-US-Retail-Sales-Outcome.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/v4b3T9PWcG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 70.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/15tLCxUZn4
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/jF2isjXGba
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B0rRcDvXfo
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.73% Germany 30: 0.71% FTSE 100: 0.67% US 500: 0.48% Wall Street: 0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6Ds7o5Hf8V
  • The buy-the-dip crowd stepped in to keep the likes of the Nasdaq from tipping critical breaks this past session post CPI. The Dollar held onto its gains a bit better. Watching $USDCAD as a run of US data weighs in on the chance for a climb: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/14/Nasdaq-Drawn-Between-Buy-the-Dip-and-Inflation-Fears-Dollar-Hits-Another-Wave.html https://t.co/T0d7cQUg8j
  • The US Dollar may fall versus ASEAN currencies if dovish Fed speak extends the boost in sentiment after a huge miss in non-farm payrolls. USD/PHP is eyeing the Philippine Central Bank. Get your market update here:https://t.co/BKjG92HWzX https://t.co/8MhgacRMO9
  • Bearish Gartley Pattern Hints at Downward Potential for Nas100 - #NDX chart https://t.co/37TnsEsOqf
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook

Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices fall as Colonial Pipeline restarts, Biden grants Jones Act waiver
  • US retail sales, consumer confidence data may stoke Fed policy pivot speculation
  • WTI contract inches closer to confirming a bearish Double Top reversal pattern

Crude oil prices fell as the Colonial Pipeline – the largest gasoline delivery conduit in the US – restarted operations after a hacking incident. Its operators reportedly paid close to US$5 million in ransom. The Biden administration also waived Jones Act restrictions on fuel deliveries by foreign tankers.

The White House move to ease supply shortages and Colonial’s return seemed to ease fears about a lasting shortage of fuel supply, driving prices lower. Broader weakness across the raw materials space added to selling pressure. Averages tracking industrial metals and agricultural commodities prices fell.

Looking ahead, the spotlight turns to April’s US retail sales data as well as the May edition of the University of Michigan gauge of US consumer confidence. Receipts are expected to rise by 1 percent, marking deceleration from the 9.8 percent rise seen in March. Sentiment is penciled in at a 14-month high.

US economic news-flow has improved relative to baseline forecasts recently, which may foreshadow upside surprises on the day’s statistical roundup. That may stoke reflation bets and inspire speculation about a sooner-than-expected reduction of Fed stimulus, boosting the US Dollar and pushing crude oil prices lower.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are inching closer to confirming the formation of a bearish Double Top pattern in the following a test of trend-defining resistance in the $66-68/bbl area (as expected). Prices broke the near-term sequence of higher highs and lows, deflating upward momentum.

From here, breaching immediate support at 63.53 would open the door for a move to test the minor barrier at 60.61, followed by the would-be Double Top’s neckline at 57.25. A daily close below this critical threshold would complete the bearish formation, implying a measured below the $47 figure thereafter.

Alternatively, securing a hold above the $68/bbl mark would probably neutralize selling pressure and set the stage for extension upward. The 38.2% Fibonacci expansionat 70.37 approximates initial resistance, followed by the 50% level at 74.42.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
2021-05-13 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude