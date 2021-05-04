News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Meetings; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs
2021-05-03 22:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Lift for Vaccinated Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
2021-05-04 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-05-03 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Meetings; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs
2021-05-03 22:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
USD/JPY Hits Session Low as ISM Manufacturing Misses Forecast
2021-05-03 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/spxXFsVobM
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.27% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AC3yUYJyYo
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V3iBrBBZZW
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Gold Price Forecast: $XAUUSD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/05/04/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-Rises-as-Market-Considers-Transitory-Inflation-Theme.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://…
  • Please join us at 23:00 EST/3:00 GMT for a webinar on how to prepare to trade AUD/USD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/HEJ7X8ORFh https://t.co/nQVUKMDCDC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/szPNjiu0JT
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: A$5.574B Expected: A$8B Previous: A$7.595B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • 🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (MAR) Actual: 12.7% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • 🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (MAR) Actual: 3.3% Previous: -1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: A$5.574B Expected: A$8B Previous: A$7.529B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Lift for Vaccinated Eyed

Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Lift for Vaccinated Eyed

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, EU Summer Travel, OPEC, Fed - Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices climbed despite downturn in market sentiment
  • Traders focused on EU summer travel lift, OPEC commentary
  • WTI appearing to trade within the confines of a Rising Wedge

Crude oil prices advanced over the past 24 hours, managing to brush aside a deterioration in market sentiment during the Wall Street trading session. The growth-linked commodity can be quite sensitive to the broader underlying fundamental dynamics driving global stock markets. Developments on Monday likely pointed to specific supply and demand factors for energy prices.

For one thing, the European Commission announced that the EU is planning on easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers over the summer. This likely brought up prospects of future demand for crude oil. This is as Iraq’s oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, noted that oil could probably remain around US$65 a barrel. The nation is the second-largest producer within OPEC.

Heading into the remaining 24 hours, energy prices are eyeing the weekly inventories report from the American Petroleum Institute (API). The outcome will be compared to what official Department of Energy (DoE) data points to on Wednesday. Last week’s report showed that crude oil inventories unexpectedly climbed by about 90,000 barrels.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, who is a voter on the FOMC this year, will be speaking later today. She recently made comments that she wants to see a ‘gradual underlying inflation pickup’. Given recent dovish Fed rhetoric, similar commentary from her could continue cooling monetary policy tapering expectations. If that pressures Treasury yields and the US Dollar, then oil could continue climbing.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart below, WTI crude oil futures appear to be trading with a cautious upside focus in the near term. Prices seem to be pointing higher within the confines of a Rising Wedge chart pattern. The 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) could act as key support in the event of a turn lower. Resuming the uptrend entails a push above April highs. Keep a close eye on RSI. The turn lower in late April lower followed the presence of negative divergence, a sign of fading upside momentum.

WTI Futures 4-Hour Chart

Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Lift for Vaccinated Eyed

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
2021-05-04 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will AUD/USD Gains Continue After RBA Decision?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Will AUD/USD Gains Continue After RBA Decision?
2021-05-03 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD Tracks Higher as Economic Data Looms
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/NZD Tracks Higher as Economic Data Looms
2021-05-02 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish