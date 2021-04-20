News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Breakout But Sustained Rally May Prove Difficult
2021-04-20 09:13:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
2021-04-20 07:00:00
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Seesaw as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge Before Netflix Earnings
2021-04-20 06:00:00
Gold Price Breakout on Hold as Yields Rise, GLD ETF Clocks Outflows
2021-04-19 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Pausing for Breath at 1.40 Resistance
2021-04-20 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY
2021-04-20 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks USDJPY and GBPUSD Technical Barriers, Earnings and Dogecoin on Deck
2021-04-20 03:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vZfq2ThhqY
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.99% Silver: 0.22% Gold: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UydEed665S
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cUmmTjhTrb
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/JaQm3DoMJy
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.42% Wall Street: -0.44% FTSE 100: -0.93% Germany 30: -0.94% France 40: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ClRlagHik4
  • US and Russian relations are at their lowest point - Kremlin
  • Coming up in 15'. Do join me if you can! As usual I'll be looking at the charts, the sentiment numbers on the calendar this week and at retail trader positioning data https://t.co/AdadlZpD0x
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/6thCvhAdYl
  • BoJ did not purchase stock ETFs on Tuesday - according to central bank data $JPY
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/JMWQGjwHZL
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion

Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices struggle for direction on conflicting supply/demand cues
  • API inventory flow data may be a catalyst for jittery, indecisive markets
  • Key resistance at $64/bbl, then the top at $68/bbl. Support near $57/bbl
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices are once again struggling for direction. Indeed, implied volatility readings are near their lowest in two months. A conflicted backdrop seems to have bedeviled investors. Spreading vaccination and fiscal largesse promise a revival in demand, but also the reopening of diminished shale production. At the same time, OPEC+ is phasing out output caps while the US and Iran try to re-engage.

All this seems to make for an indecisive and jittery market prone to event-driven volatility. With that in mind, the spotlight turns to API inventory flow data. The report is a precursor to official EIA figures released on the following day and is judged within its context. A smaller outflow than 3.2 million barrels may sting a bit. On the other hand, a larger draw may nudge prices upward.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices’ sharp surge up and out of consolidation seemingly ran into a wall near the $64/bbl figure. A decisive moment defining recent gains as either trend-changing or corrective appears to be afoot. Breaking near-term resistance may expose the pivotal $68/bbl mark. Alternatively, slipping below 62.27 may put the range floor at 57.25 back in play.

Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Seesaw as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge Before Netflix Earnings
Gold Prices Seesaw as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge Before Netflix Earnings
2021-04-20 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Gains on Greenback Drop, Inflation Data Looms
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Gains on Greenback Drop, Inflation Data Looms
2021-04-19 23:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook
2021-04-19 22:21:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude