EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
EUR/USD Approaches Channel Resistance Even as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-04-15 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Aiming for February Peak Ahead of US Retail Sales
2021-04-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound
2021-04-16 06:09:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
USD/JPY to Rise as US Dollar Firms on 9.8% Jump in Retail Sales
2021-04-15 13:00:00
More View more
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound

Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices test key resistance as a would-be Double Bottom takes shape
  • Treasury yields down despite upbeat US economic data, boosting bullion
  • Upbeat UofM consumer confidence data may slow gold’s rise near-term
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices shot higher alongside bellwether S&P 500 futures as Treasury bond yields fell, in a move that appears to reflect ebbing Fed tightening speculation. That understandably bolstered the relative appeal of the non-interest-bearing yellow metal.

Interestingly, the move came despite strong US retail sales and jobless claims data, which might have been expected to encourage reflation hopes and stoke stimulus withdrawal bets. Nevertheless, the rate on the benchmark 10-year note slipped below the closely-watched 1.6% handle to hit a one-month low.

Looking ahead, a relatively quiet economic data docket is headlined by April’s University of Michigan consumer confidence survey. It is expected to show that sentiment has returned to the highest level in a year, effectively recovering from losses sustained since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides a rosy view of consumers’ disposition, the report is also predicted to show that near-term inflation expectations jumped to match the seven-year high registered in February. That may at least slow the slide in yields for now, limiting gold’s scope for immediate upside follow-through.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are retesting support-turned-resistance in the 1760-76 area attempting to establish a bullish Double Bottom pattern at 1676.91. A daily close above this barrier would go a long way toward confirming that a near-term trend reversal is afoot, opening the door for a test above the $1800/oz figure.

In the meantime, gains still appear to be corrective within the context of a longer-term decline, with price action since late February characterized as a consolidative pause. Near-term support is at 1721.39, with a turn back below that setting the stage for another challenge of 1676.91.

Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound

Gold price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

