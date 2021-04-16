News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound
2021-04-16 06:09:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
USD/JPY to Rise as US Dollar Firms on 9.8% Jump in Retail Sales
2021-04-15 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices surge after biggest US inventories draw in 2 months
  • Swelling US, OPEC+ supplies may limit upside follow-through scope
  • Key chart resistance eyed near $64/bbl on route to March swing top
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices are digesting gains having soared Wednesday thanks to a larger-than-expected draw on US inventories reported in weekly EIA flow statistics. The report showed stockpiles unexpectedly shed 5.89 million barrels, marking the biggest decline in nearly two months.

A pickup in US consumer confidence may help keep prices well-supported into the week-end. A survey from the University of Michigan is expected to put sentiment at the highest since March 2020, essentially marking a return to levels preceding the Covid-19 outbreak. That may buoy the energy demand outlook.

However, the economic revival against the backdrop of generous fiscal and monetary stimulus as well as expanding vaccination has brought with it rebuilding US output levels. Data from Baker Hughes is due to show the number of active extraction rigs hit a 12-month high last week.

This pickup in production coupled with the unwinding of the OPEC+ supply cap scheme may limit scope for crude oil price gains. This is particularly as implied demand levels telegraphed in DOE statistics hit the one-year ceiling near 18 million barrels/day.

How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices shot higher to retest the inflection level at 63.86. A daily close above this barrier would call into question the bearish reversal registered in mid-March and open the door for a retest of the swing top at 67.98. Alternatively, slipping back below the March 30 swing top at 62.27 puts the range floor may set the stage for a return back below $60/bbl to revisit the range floor at 57.25.

Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

