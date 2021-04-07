Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
2021-04-07 02:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Forecast: Equities May Extend Gains on Falling Treasury Yields
2021-04-07 07:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes
2021-04-07 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/WNYPngSMzN
  • German government spokesman say every demand for a short, hard lockdown is right, infection rates are too high
  • Fed's Kaplan - Remains upbeat about the economy and forecast 6.5% growth this year - Economy still needs central bank support
  • Japan's FSA and BoJ are investigating high-risk trades by domestic firms after Archegos - Nikkei
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/Vi39ZfefgJ
  • Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes - https://t.co/HdZIOSDk4f #XAUUSD #gold #FOMC #Senate https://t.co/d2ZOjaKVwL
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (MAR) Actual: 56.3 Expected: 56.8 Previous: 49.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (MAR) Actual: 56.4 Expected: 56.6 Previous: 49.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 56.6 Previous: 49.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 56.8 Previous: 49.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes

Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD OUTLOOK - TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices extend upward as Treasury bond yields pull back further
  • US Senate ‘reconciliation’ decision may boost inflation expectations
  • FOMC minutes eyed for evidence of growing willingness to tighten
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices tracked higher as Treasury bond yields pulled back, bolstering the relative appeal of non-interest-bearing alternatives. The rate on the benchmark 10-year note has backtracked somewhat at the start of April having finished the prior month at the highest since January 2020.

Thus far, the close to 4 percent pullback appears well within the 2-6 percent range that has characterized notable corrections in the 10-year yield’s uptrend since early August. Incoming news-flow seems to support the sense that what is afoot is a retracement rather than a trend reversal.

A decision by the US Senate parliamentarian late Tuesday will reportedly allow the Democrats to advance multiple pieces of legislation through the so-called ‘reconciliation’ process this year. This allows for passage by a simple majority of one vote, which is exactly the narrow lead that Senate Democrats have.

This seems to mean that President Biden and company will be able to push through more of the expansionary fiscal program they’ve envisioned without facing a crippling Republican filibuster. That looks likely to stoke the recent swell in inflation expectations.

Markets have already shown a willingness to see through the Fed’s cautious rhetoric to speculate that a quickening pace of inflation will demand a pivot in recent weeks, pushing the US Dollar higher alongside yields. A view to a larger fiscal tailwind may revive this dynamic, weighing on gold prices.

Minutes from last month’s FOMC meeting may also help. The conclave concluded with a meaningful uplift of economic projections and a noticeable shift in baseline rate path expectations to a less-dovish setting. If notes on the underlying discussion flag any greater willingness to tighten, bullion may suffer.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are facing familiar support-turned-resistance in the 1747-66 zone. Pushing above this barrier on a daily closing basis may expose the psychologically significant $1800/oz figure, followed by the 1860-72 congestion area.

Immediate support is at 1719.40. Establishing a foothold back below looks likely to open the door for a descent back toward the upper bound of the 1634-80 congestion region. Pushing through that would imply the next leg of the 2021 downtrend is underway.

Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes

Gold price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/NZD Aims Higher as Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Financial Stability Review
AUD/NZD Aims Higher as Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Financial Stability Review
2021-04-06 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Move Higher as Economic Optimism Grows
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Move Higher as Economic Optimism Grows
2021-04-05 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook
Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook
2021-04-05 21:31:00
Gold Prices May Turn Lower as US Payrolls Data Stokes Reflation Bets
Gold Prices May Turn Lower as US Payrolls Data Stokes Reflation Bets
2021-04-02 05:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish