News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-03-24 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle
2021-03-25 06:08:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Probing Key Support as Reopening Trade Unwinds
2021-03-25 07:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-25 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle
2021-03-25 06:08:00
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇭 SNB Interest Rate Decision Actual: -0.75% Expected: -0.75% Previous: -0.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/DR6HKRQAhH
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 SNB Interest Rate Decision due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.75% Previous: -0.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • German Chancellor Merkel says the economic costs of the Covid pandemic is immense - BBG
  • 🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • 🇫🇷 Business Confidence (MAR) Actual: 98 Expected: 98 Previous: 98 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.21%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tDNBCtPqVe
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 European Council Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB General Council Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle

Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices rise but 2021 downtrend seems firmly intact for now
  • Crude oil prices need to retake $63.81 to arrest selling pressure
  • Think economic calendar likely to put sentiment trends in focus
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Gold prices edged higher amid what looked like a retracement across a wide range of benchmark assets following the prior day’s risk-off fireworks. For the yellow metal, this meant recovering some ground after issuing the weakest daily close in two weeks. It had fallen alongside shares as sentiment soured in the previous session, which stoked haven demand for the US Dollar and thus undermined anti-fiat alternatives.

Crude oil prices also recovered after hitting a one-month low in the prior session, with the front-month WTI contract erasing nearly all of the prior day’s losses. The rebound shrugged off EIA inventories data showing stockpiles added a larger-than-expected 1.9 million barrels in the prior week. Shipping route disruption may have added to upside pressure as the Suez Canal remains blocked by a large container ship.

Looking ahead, a relatively quiet day on the economic data docket may see broad-based risk appetite trends setting the tone for global markets. Bellwether S&P 500 futures are ticking cautiously higher, hinting that at a cautiously upbeat backdrop. That might help underpin gold and crude oil as the haven USD buying lets up and energy demand hopes flicker, but follow-through probably needs a more meaningful catalyst.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are idling at support-turned-resistance in the 1747.74-65.30 area. The barrier is reinforced by a falling trend line set from early January. A turn lower from here faces formidable support in the 1634.83-79.81 area, with a midline inflection area near 1660. Alternatively, a daily close above resistance would neutralize near-term selling pressure and may set the stage for a retest of the $1800/oz figure.

Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are retesting recently-broken uptrend support levels near the $60/bbl figure as new resistance. A turn back and through swing low support at 57.25 is likely to put the 53.93-54.68 area into focus. Defusing immediate downward pressure probably demands a daily close back above 63.81. Managing as much would probably open the door for another challenge of the peak at 67.98.

Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Selloff May Continue as Vaccine Rollout Issues, Geopolitical Risks Rise
NZD/USD Selloff May Continue as Vaccine Rollout Issues, Geopolitical Risks Rise
2021-03-24 23:00:00
AUD/USD Drops as Vaccine-Induced Worries Plague Economic Reopening Hopes
AUD/USD Drops as Vaccine-Induced Worries Plague Economic Reopening Hopes
2021-03-23 23:00:00
NZD/USD May Fall on Technical Signal as APAC Markets Look for Direction
NZD/USD May Fall on Technical Signal as APAC Markets Look for Direction
2021-03-22 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude