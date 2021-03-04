News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
2021-03-04 04:30:00
S&P 500, Oil, Bond Fund Flows Amid Recovery-Fueled Rise in Yields
2021-03-03 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-03 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Signals Hint to Proceed With Caution
2021-03-03 06:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
2021-03-03 22:55:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
2021-03-03 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk trends are on the lam again with Nasdaq 100 threatening to usher the reversal, but I remain skeptical that fire will catch. Meanwhile, global 10yr yields are rising again, pulling gold down. Watch I'm watching: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/03/04/Nasdaq-Breakdown-Raises-Risk-Trend-Questions-Yields-Push-Dollar-and-Gold.html https://t.co/2RFnWOaXa4
  • 🇯🇵 Consumer Confidence (FEB) Actual: 33.8 Previous: 29.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Consumer Confidence (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 29.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum look set to climb higher in the near term, as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs prove additional validation to the cryptocurrency market. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/uqdtJGoz1E https://t.co/2Ja5iyJm7X
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Gold: -0.05% Silver: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oXdl8CHoGU
  • The New Zealand Dollar may resume its broader uptrend, with NZD/USD and NZD/JPY eyeing key rising support. NZD/CAD and NZD/CHF appear to have more room for near-term losses, however.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6hD7zsNHIh https://t.co/NaOCtsHiYZ
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WjzgZe8s8k
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Kearns Speech due at 03:25 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.26%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 70.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NwFMRKxdiJ
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 61.42 (+0.26%), ICE Brent Crude 64.30 (+0.36%), NYM NYH Gasoline 194.58 (-0.31%). [delayed]
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce

Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil, EIA Inventory, OPEC – Talking Points

  • Crude oil gains after fuel products see larger than expected draw in US
  • US refinery production may take weeks to get back online after US Storm
  • OPEC+ possibly considering scaling back production cuts for Thursday meeting
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil moved over 2.5% higher on Wednesday following the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report showing a larger-than-expected inventory draw in gasoline and distillate products. Gasoline stocks fell 13.624 million barrels versus an expected 2.3 million barrel draw for the week ending February 26 according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. That draw is the largest since the early 1990s.

The enormous draw in fuel products was a result of the massive storm system that barreled through Texas and other portions of the southern United States in late February. Record breaking cold temperatures put a huge hit on refinery capacity, causing crude oil stockpiles to swell by over 21 million barrels. Refinery production will ramp back up, but it may take weeks to make repairs and get operations up and running to pre-storm levels.

Looking ahead, OPEC+ will meet this week to discuss possible production increases amid rising oil prices as the global economy continues to ramp up. However, the cartel along with its allies may decide to hold steady on the current production cuts. That said, the oil ministers’ decision will be key to crude oil’s direction.

Crude Oil Technical Forecast

Crude oil found support at its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after breaking lower from the late February swing high. The recently overtaken 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level may offer support on a downside move. A break below the Fib level would bring the 20-day SMA back into focus, however. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending moderately higher towards the overbought 70 level.

Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

Crude oil opec chart

Chart created with TradingView

Crude Oil TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD at Key Levels as Trade Data Looms
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD at Key Levels as Trade Data Looms
2021-03-04 00:00:00
USD/CAD May Move Lower on USD Weakness Despite Crude Oil Breakdown
USD/CAD May Move Lower on USD Weakness Despite Crude Oil Breakdown
2021-03-03 00:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Nasdaq Recovers to Start March as Bond Market Volatility Cools
Nasdaq Recovers to Start March as Bond Market Volatility Cools
2021-03-02 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed