News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
S&P 500 Leads Hang Seng, ASX 200 Lower as Technical Correction Kicks in
2021-02-19 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Seek Support Amid Declines - Stock Forecast
2021-02-18 21:00:00
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Drops as Treasury Yields Rise, Will XAU/USD Fall Further?
2021-02-18 22:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
2021-02-18 17:00:00
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (JAN) Actual: £-8.75B Expected: £-24.5B Previous: £-34.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (JAN) Actual: -3.8 Expected: 2.2% Previous: 6.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (JAN) Actual: -5.9% Expected: -1.3% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (JAN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.2% Previous: 6.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (JAN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.3% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • (Commodities Briefing) Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses? #CrudeOil #Gold #XAUUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/02/19/Crude-Oil-and-Gold-Prices-Drop-into-the-Weekend-Setting-Course-for-Deeper-Losses.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/UKv4jVsyFg
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/8Vc59mUa6x
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 90.96%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0CNttBxva1
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QV4utbgWwg
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.06% FTSE 100: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.27% US 500: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/El5W2XspWf
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?

Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Crude Oil, Gold, Texas Production, Iran Nuclear Deal, Treasury Yields, Commodities Briefing - Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices drop as Texas output begins to recover after deep freeze
  • Gold extended losses from December as it faces its lowest point since June
  • Risk aversion may be picking up into the weekend, will momentum carry?
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices weakened over the past 24 hours after WTI spent most of this month rallying over 18 percent. Some of the temporary fundamental forces driving up energy prices seem to be fading. Power is being slowly restored in parts of Texas following extreme cold climate, opening the door to oil wells being restarted and bringing some supply back into a market that is ripe with demand.

Further hindering energy prices was a report that the US would agree to meet with Iran to start talks about returning to the 2015 Nuclear Deal. If this occurs, the nation’s oil production could grow by about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), bringing with it much-needed supply as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Anti-fiat gold prices also weakened, but the yellow metal has been falling persistently as of late. That is party due to rising longer-term Treasury rates and a stabilizing US Dollar. Gold is a non-yielding asset, so rising rates of return for cash make it a relatively less-appealing commodity. It declined despite weakness on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones and S&P 500 suffered as jobless claims clocked in worse-than-expected.

Sentiment is souring heading into the remainder of the week, with APAC equities declining broadly on Friday. A continuation of this dynamic may continue working against growth-linked crude oil. Gold may be also vulnerable if risk aversion picks up pace and drives up demand for the US Dollar. Eyes are on US Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 14:45 GMT, check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for updates on the data.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil is eying the January 20th, 2020 high for immediate support. If it breaks down, oil may be at risk of extending losses towards rising support from November. At that point, WTI may have an opportunity to resume the dominant uptrend. Such an outcome would eventually place the focus on the 2020 peak at 65.62. Otherwise, falling under rising support would open the door to deeper losses towards early 2021 lows.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices are pressuring the November low in what has been the short-term downtrend since late December. A drop through support would open the door to testing the lowest price since June towards the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 1715. Otherwise, a bounce here may place the focus on falling resistance from December – red line on the daily chart below.

Gold Daily Chart

Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Climb Despite Rising Treasury Yields
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Climb Despite Rising Treasury Yields
2021-02-19 00:00:00
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
2021-02-18 06:00:00
AUD/USD Looks Past Jobs Report, Focusing on S&P 500 and Sentiment
AUD/USD Looks Past Jobs Report, Focusing on S&P 500 and Sentiment
2021-02-18 00:30:00
AUD/USD Nears Support Level after Safe-Haven Flows Boost US Dollar
AUD/USD Nears Support Level after Safe-Haven Flows Boost US Dollar
2021-02-17 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Gold
Mixed