News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Treasury Yields Climb on Vaccination Milestones. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-02-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-15 22:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
2021-02-15 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Commodities Briefing) Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows #CrudeOil #Copper https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/02/16/Crude-Oil-Gains-as-Copper-Prices-Aim-for-2012-High-Downside-Potential-Grows.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/8wvXIpDWU5
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate (Q4) Actual: 8% Expected: 9% Previous: 9.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate (Q4) Actual: 8 Expected: 9% Previous: 9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Rate (Q4) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 9% Previous: 9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • Market Snapshot: Mood souring after reports China is mulling rare earth export curbs for US defense sector Eyes on US response $AUDUSD, #CrudeOil and #SP500 futures aiming lower Anti-risk #USD gaining (keep in mind it's a bit illiquid out here) https://t.co/0zCFWmy9aB https://t.co/DK8UMpLLvm
  • China eyes rare earth export curbs for US defense sector -BBG citing Financial Times
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 90.75%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/G5OkI1Xwe9
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RhW5YDpJYT
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/GvVKEN2GER
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.51% Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.23% US 500: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8tvPt7eF0x
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows

Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Crude Oil, Copper, Vaccination Milestones, Texas Winter Storm, Commodities Briefing - Talking Points:

  • Crude oil rallied with stocks, Texas winter storm created supply woes
  • Copper aiming for 2012 peak on high demand as US Dollar weakens
  • China reportedly mulling rare earth export curbs to US defense sector
  • WTI, copper uptrends remain, but distance to key trendlines a risk
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

Growth-linked crude oil prices and copper futures aimed higher over the past 24 hours as market mood remained optimistic. This is as equities were closed for trading in China and in the United States amid the Lunar New Year and Presidents’ Day holidays respectively. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed as equities tracking futures on Wall Street followed.

Broadly speaking, weakness in the anti-risk US Dollar certainly helped propel both crude oil and copper prices upward. Vaccine rollout milestones in the US and UK likely contributed to ongoing bets of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. You can see this dynamic being priced in longer-dated Treasury yields. The 10-year rate soared at market open.

Further bolstering crude oil prices has been the extreme cold weather in the state of Texas. This has resulted in near-term supply concerns as power outages put millions in the dark. Meanwhile, a pickup in demand for the red metal is pressuring tight inventories. China, the largest consumer and producer of copper, saw stockpiles for the metal shrink to the lowest for this time of year in over a decade, according to Bloomberg.

Towards the end of Tuesday’s APAC session, reports crossed the wires that China is mulling rare earth exports to U.S. defense contractors, according to the Financial Times. Attention now turns to the United States’ response. Market mood did sour, with volatility likely amplified given lower levels of liquidity. Both crude oil and copper pulled back slightly.

Still, futures tracking Wall Street remain in the green before European hours. A ‘risk-on’ tone may continue benefiting WTI and copper prices as the US Dollar is pressured. Eurozone GDP data and German sentiment are on tap. Fed speak from members Esther George and Robert Kaplan are also due. They are expected to talk about the economy and outlook. Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more key events.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices have confirmed a break above the January 2020 high, exposing the peak from last year at 65.62. Momentum seems to be favoring the current trend as RSI follows prices to the upside. Still, maintaining the focus to the upside has been rising support from November – see chart below. This does leave WTI with some room to fall in the short-run before facing the trendline.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows

Chart Created Using TradingView

Copper Technical Analysis

Copper futures extended gains, climbing towards peaks seen in 2012. However, getting there entails pushing through late-2012/2013 highs. This makes for a key zone of resistance between 3.7925 and 3.8380. Meanwhile, negative RSI divergence does warn that upside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn lower. Much like WTI, there is some room to fall before the red metal faces key rising support – see chart below.

Copper Futures Daily Chart

Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/NZD Rally Faces Technical Threat as Lunar New Year Closes APAC Markets
AUD/NZD Rally Faces Technical Threat as Lunar New Year Closes APAC Markets
2021-02-15 00:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Rises as Lunar New Year Begins – Will AUD/USD Gain Further?
Australian Dollar Rises as Lunar New Year Begins – Will AUD/USD Gain Further?
2021-02-12 00:00:00
Euro Awaits Draghi Vote, Mexican Peso Eyes Close Call Rate Decision - US Market Open
Euro Awaits Draghi Vote, Mexican Peso Eyes Close Call Rate Decision - US Market Open
2021-02-11 14:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
Oil - US Crude
Mixed