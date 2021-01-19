News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Market Sentiment Turning Positive Again After Correction Lower | Webinar
2021-01-19 12:10:00
EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-19 10:54:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-01-19 09:15:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-19 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Crude oil price, news and analysis:

  • The International Energy Agency has cut its forecasts of oil demand by 600,000 barrels per day for the first quarter of 2021 and by 300,000 for this year as a whole.
  • It argues that a resurgence in coronavirus cases is slowing the rebound in demand.
  • However, prices of both US crude and Brent continue to trend higher and for US crude the $55/barrel level is now in focus.
IEA cuts crude oil demand forecasts

The International Energy Agency, in its latest monthly oil market report, has lowered its forecasts of global oil demand by 300,000 barrels per day for this year, with the cut focused on the first quarter when the IEA has lowered its forecast by 600,000 bpd.

The IEA blames the resurgence in Covid-19 cases and fresh lockdowns, which it says are slowing a rebound in demand. However, this was largely ignored by the markets, with US crude continuing to climb within the upward channel on the charts in place since the recent low of just above $34 was reached on November 1 last year.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 29, 2020 – January 19, 2021)

Latest US crude oil price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Oil Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 oil forecast
As the chart shows, a continuing climb would bring the $55/barrel level into focus, and that would be no surprise given market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will bring the pandemic under control. Note too that the Chinese economy grew by more than expected in the fourth quarter, with the GDP growth rate at 6.5% year/year.

There is also optimism that a large US stimulus package is on the way, with former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen – proposed as the next US Treasury Secretary – to tell a Senate confirmation hearing that there is a need to “act big”.

Find out here how to become a better trader

Note also that fuel demand concerns remain but the IEA said that “the global vaccine roll-out is putting fundamentals on a stronger trajectory for the year, with both supply and demand shifting back into growth mode... But it will take more time for oil demand to recover fully as renewed lockdowns in a number of countries weigh on fuel sales.”

We look at commodities regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Rises Ahead of Yellen Testimony, More to Go?
2021-01-19 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Breaks 20-Day SMA, Chinese FDI in Focus
2021-01-19 00:00:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen in Demand, AUD Weak as Markets Sour - US Market Open
2021-01-15 14:15:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
