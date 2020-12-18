News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-18 06:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
2020-12-17 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher
2020-12-17 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
2020-12-17 22:30:00
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Today's Commodities Briefing: #Gold #CrudeOil #XAUUSD #GovernmentShutdown #SMIC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/12/18/Gold-Price-Breakout-Crude-Oil-Push-Eye-US-Shutdown-SMIC-Blacklist-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/S0RKLUQjts
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Current Account (Q3) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: CHF 9.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/ZfcWoXUzo3
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) Actual: 2.4% Expected: 2.8% Previous: 5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (NOV) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.1% Previous: 7.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.8% Previous: 5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8qyfqRj7oO
  • Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/12/17/Euro-Technical-Analysis-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-Levels-to-Watch.html?ref-author=Moss https://t.co/qGZz4tBSVi
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/0PXn1DHIuJ
  • We are heading into a high probability liquidity and volatility slide; but the Nasdaq, EURUSD and other benchmarks are pushing fresh highs. Can these markets override seasonal effects? Will Bitcoin escape gravity? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/18/Nasdaq-100-and-EURUSD-Breaks-Hold-but-Follow-Through-Abides-Liqidity-Rules...Does-Bitcoin.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/XcqELjgmci
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting

Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting

2020-12-18 07:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold, Crude Oil, US Government Shutdown Risk, SMIC Blacklisting, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold and crude oil prices climbed on Thursday, but their momentum slowed
  • US government risks shutdown, dozens of Chinese firms may be blacklisted
  • XAU/USD may extend gains after clearing key SMA, WTI eyeing resistance
Advertisement

Anti-fiat gold prices closed at the highest in a month on Thursday as a decline in the US Dollar continued to bolster precious metal and commodity prices. Most of this performance occurred during Asia Pacific and European trading hours. Then, momentum in XAU/USD as well as in growth-linked crude oil prices faded during the North American session.

Investors may be growing weary of policymakers in the US who are struggling to come to terms with a Covid relief package. Republican Senator John Thune hinted that the government may go into a brief shutdown over the weekend as talks go on over the package and a funding bill. Both are expected to be passed together. The current stopgap funding bill, which is keeping the government running temporarily, expires at midnight.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

The urgency of a Covid relief package was made more apparent by the latest disappointing jobless claims report. Some profit-taking may also be making its way into financial markets heading into the final 24 hours. Crude oil prices are aiming lower during Friday’s Asia Pacific trading session alongside a decline in futures tracking equities on Wall Street.

This follows reports that the US is preparing to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms, including SMIC – a key chipmaker from the latter. A decline in Treasury yields is likely keeping gold afloat despite strength in the greenback. With that in mind, it could be a choppy session to wrap up the week. This is despite anticipation of Moderna’s vaccine being authorized for emergency use, something that is likely already priced in by markets.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices have closed above the medium-term 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). With confirmation, this could precede a push higher towards a ‘potential’ falling trendline I have highlighted on the chart below. Moreover, recent price actions echo the bullish implications of a Falling Wedge chart pattern from November. For key support, keep a close eye on the 20-day SMA.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 3% 1%
Weekly -6% 11% -3%
How can retail positioning drive gold prices?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices continue to climb after the bullish implications of a ‘Golden Cross’ from November. Prices are on the cusp of the early February inflection point at 49.42. A push above this price exposes the February peak at 54.45. Keeping the upside momentum could be the moving averages pointed out on the daily chart below.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -1% 2%
Weekly 2% 3% 2%
How can retail positioning drive crude oil prices?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/USOIL

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging Iron Ore Prices Push AUD/USD Higher
Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging Iron Ore Prices Push AUD/USD Higher
2020-12-18 00:00:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Nears Fresh Highs on Q3 GDP Beat
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Nears Fresh Highs on Q3 GDP Beat
2020-12-17 00:00:00
Gold Prices May Drop if the FOMC Sours Stimulus Expansion Hopes
Gold Prices May Drop if the FOMC Sours Stimulus Expansion Hopes
2020-12-16 07:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Mixed