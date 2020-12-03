News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Continued Climb to Over Two Year High May be More of a Euro Move than Dollar
2020-12-03 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect
2020-12-03 07:02:00
Oil Price Tracks Upward Trend as US Crude Output Holds Steady
2020-12-02 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises on Stimulus Hopes, Chinese Firms Face US Delisting Threat
2020-12-03 02:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Set Up for V-Shaped Recovery, Fibonacci Levels Offer Resistance
2020-12-03 10:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks
2020-12-03 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-03 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.57% Silver: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nySJaPyQju
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q4ZpXSdMRj
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.03% US 500: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.12% France 40: -0.33% Germany 30: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hVv5Kb5odM
  • RT @nickgutteridge: Multiple EU sources this morning playing down the prospects of a Brexit deal today. Tomorrow is a possibility, they say…
  • Adds that "we are not there yet" on level playing field
  • EU Diplomat says same issues still outstanding in UK trade talks $GBP
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/zAEcO2JECk
  • Dividend investing is the practice of investing in dividend-paying stocks. Why should you invest in dividend stocks? Find out: https://t.co/v8jRlj0OvP https://t.co/uSTZe6aiT6
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (OCT) Actual: 4.3% Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-03
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (OCT) Actual: 4.3% Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-03
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect

Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect

2020-12-03 07:02:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices may rise if OPEC+ officials strike output cap deal
  • Soft demand may mean that any short-term gains are quick to fizzle
  • Gold price bounce still going, lasting follow-through seems suspect
Advertisement

Crude oil prices languished in digestion mode as all eyes turn to ongoing OPEC+ negotiations about the fate of the top producer group’s output cap regime. As it stands, the oil cartel and its allies – notably Russia – are set to phase out production limits at the start of the new year.

As it stands, the setup would bring an additional 1.9 million barrels per day to the market starting January 1. Some of the participating countries wanted to delay the rise by several months in a bid to buoy prices that have been weighed down by soft demand amid Covid-19 disruption.

That much is probably not in the cards after some OPEC+ members balked at the proposal, but reports circulating across the wires suggest that a middle-ground option phasing in output gains be in scope. The group will meet today after two days of delay, with traders watching closely for signs of progress.

The appearance of a breakthrough – even if one is not formally announced just yet – may help lift crude oil prices. Follow-through on any such move may be suspect however: restricting output may not work to keep prices elevated if weak demand keeps inventories well-stocked.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are consolidating gains after setting a nine-month high above the $46/bbl figure. A test of resistance clustered near the $50/bbl mark looks like the path of least resistance, with a daily close above that seeing initial resistance at 54.45 (Feb 20 high). Alternatively, reversing back below 42.40 may bring the 34.64-36.15 support shelf back into play.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD REBOUND MAY SLOW AS RISK-ON MOMENTUM EBBS, FED OUTLOOK SHIFTS

Meanwhile, gold prices are on pace to extend a spirited recovery for a third consecutive day. Buoyant risk appetite has weighed on the anti-risk US Dollar, offering a de-facto lift to the anti-fiat yellow metal. Bellwether S&P 500 futures are trading flat however, signaling sentiment neutrality and hinting at a pause.

The recently chipper mood has also encouraged a shift away from dovish extremes on the priced-in Fed monetary policy outlook. The yield curve has steepened alongside the futures-implied 2021 path for the Fed Funds rate. The return premium on USD-denominated debt has widened. All this bodes ill for gold.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices have rebounded and now look to retest support-turned-resistance 1848.66-63.27 area. A break above that on a daily closing basis eyes the 1911.44-28.82 zone next. Support is in the 1747.74-65.30 zone, with a reversal back below that setting the stage for a test below the $1700/oz figure.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect

Gold price chart created using TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/NZD Bounces but Incoming Death Cross May Keep Outlook Bearish
AUD/NZD Bounces but Incoming Death Cross May Keep Outlook Bearish
2020-12-03 00:00:00
Silver Boosted on Renewed Stimulus Hopes, Equities Focus on AU GDP Next
Silver Boosted on Renewed Stimulus Hopes, Equities Focus on AU GDP Next
2020-12-02 00:00:00
Euro Rate Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Abound - Levels for EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Rate Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Abound - Levels for EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-12-01 16:51:00
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
2020-12-01 06:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude