EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel
2020-11-26 06:40:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Hinges on Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline
2020-11-26 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇸🇪 Riksbank Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Silver: 0.32% Oil - US Crude: -1.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lxXmaZtMPw
  • Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/11/26/Gold-Price-Drop-May-Continue-as-Fed-Stimulus-Bets-Unravel.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #Fed https://t.co/Aq2pqtRQgC
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FQeyBoLLWV
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Monetary Policy Report due at 08:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Riksbank Rate Decision due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • British Pound Outlook Hinges on #Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/11/26/British-Pound-Outlook-Hinges-on-Brexit-Progress-Ahead-of-Key-Deadline.html $GBP $GBPUSD https://t.co/F5KjyCkOA4
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.45% France 40: 0.30% US 500: 0.25% Wall Street: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GZnUGjNvia
  • 🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (NOV) Actual: 90 Expected: 92 Previous: 94 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/gKbNsjGQbs
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel

Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel

2020-11-26 06:40:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices slide as US political uncertainty eases, vaccine hopes swell
  • Fading Fed stimulus expansion bets tarnishing anti-fiat hedge appeal
  • Crude oil prices up with stocks, aiming to test $50/bbl after range break
Gold prices are digesting losses after sliding to the lowest level in over four months. The metal tumbled as a flurry of upbeat developments crossed the wires this week, driving a shift away from dovish extremes on Fed policy expectations and thereby undermining the appeal the perennial anti-fiat alternative.

Donald Trump begrudgingly agreed to begin a formal transition to the incoming Biden administration, peeling away a layer of political uncertainty. For his part, the President-elect revealed former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as his nominee for Treasury Secretary, cheering markets.

In the meantime, another promising Covid-19 vaccine candidate – this time from AstraZeneca – emerged alongside alternatives from Pfizer and Moderna. The new entrant is reportedly cheaper as well as easier to store and transport than its rivals, encouraging hopes for securing broad-based access.

All up, this seemed to tell markets that new monetary stimulus is likely not in the cards, and what support there is currently may be unwound sooner than previously thought. The US Treasury yield curve steepened alongside the futures-implied outlook for the 2021 path of the target Fed Funds rate.

The rosy backdrop understandably buoyed overall risk appetite, driving cyclically-minded crude oil prices alongside a spirited bounce on Wall Street. The benchmark WTI contract emerged from months of sideways consolidation, rising to the highest level since early March.

US THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY TO DRAIN LIQUIDITY, THREATEN KNEEJERK VOLATILITY

Looking ahead, the onset of the US Thanksgiving holiday is likely to see liquidity drain from financial markets. With many stateside market participants opting for a long weekend, volumes are unlikely to rebuild in earnest until next week.

The conviction needed for trend development is unlikely to be had against this backdrop, which might relegate prices to directionless drift in the near term. Diminished liquidity might also amplify kneejerk volatility if a particularly eye-catching headline hits the wires however. It seems wise to proceed with caution.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices crashed through long-standing range support in the 1848.66-63.27, seemingly setting their sights on a retest of former resistance in the 1747.74-65.30 zone. A breach below that may see prices probe under the $1700/oz figure. Alternatively, a bounce back above 18463.27 eyes the 1911.44-28.82 region next.

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices cleared resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area, with buyers now appearing to aim for the underside of former support clustered around the $50/bbl figure. Alternatively, reversing back below 42.40 probably puts the 34.64-36.15 support shelf back into play.

Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Rise Over Thanksgiving Holiday
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Rise Over Thanksgiving Holiday
2020-11-26 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD Eyes 2020 High on Optimistic Sentiment
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD Eyes 2020 High on Optimistic Sentiment
2020-11-25 00:00:00
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Rates Break Critical Support Region - Key Levels
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Rates Break Critical Support Region - Key Levels
2020-11-24 15:45:00
Will a Brexit Deal Force a Decisive Breakout in EUR/GBP Rates?
Will a Brexit Deal Force a Decisive Breakout in EUR/GBP Rates?
2020-11-24 14:00:00
