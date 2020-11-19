News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound, EUR/GBP Pushes Lower
2020-11-18 12:00:00
S&P 500 Doesn’t Take Tesla Charge, EURUSD Nears Range Boundary as Stimulus Discussed
2020-11-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes
2020-11-19 06:00:00
Nikkei 225 May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Virus Cases Overshadow Vaccine Hopes
2020-11-19 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
2020-11-18 06:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Watch as September Range Remains Intact
2020-11-18 16:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-18 15:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data
2020-11-18 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues, USDJPY Falls Back Below 104.00
2020-11-18 09:51:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.25%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 77.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/73lYC5soYA
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €-1.74B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-19
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.1% Previous: -1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-19
  • 🇸🇪 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 7.8% Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-19
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.44% Gold: -0.67% Silver: -1.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mLNAe7XhSE
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/ry7ZmzlqcE
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Uei8eQvLoy
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Unemployment Rate (OCT) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-19
  • 🇵🇭 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2.25% Previous: 2.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-19
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.82% France 40: -0.90% FTSE 100: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/us5WgxQWFK
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes

Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes

2020-11-19 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices down with stocks as Covid-19 upswell brings new lockdowns
  • Gold prices pressure range floor as haven-seeking flows boost the US Dollar
  • EU leaders’ summit may buoy crude oil, gold if Brexit deal prospects brighten
Advertisement

Crude oil prices tracked lower alongside stocks as risk appetite soured in Wall Street trade. The pace-setting S&P 500 equities benchmark fell for a second consecutive day, suffering the largest daily drawdown in three weeks. Gold prices followed downward as liquidation inspired capital flows into the US Dollar, undermining the appeal of the perennial anti-fiat alterative.

A ratio tracking the performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq equity index relative to the cycle-sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as these moves played out, speaking to a rotation in favor of the so-called “lockdown trade”. This flagged the recent upswing in Covid-19 cases and renewed restrictions on economic activity as the catalysts for the market’s dour mood.

CRUDE OIL PRICES MAY RISE IF EU LEADERS’ SUMMIT BUOYS MARKET MOOD

Looking ahead, a gathering of the leaders of European Union member states for a virtual summit may capture the spotlight. The conclave is seen as a last-ditch opportunity to nail down a Brexit deal with the UK such that there is enough time for implementation before the hard divorce deadline at year-end. Last week’s exit of two hardline Brexiteers from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet have raised hopes for an accord.

If soundbites from the summit suggest that meaningful progress has finally been made, the markets will have been spared a major source of anxiety. That may brighten investors’ mood market-wide, echoing as supportive for sentiment-sensitive crude oil prices. Gold may find a bit of support as well if the chipper mood weighs on haven-seeking USD demand. Gains might be capped by a parallel rise in bond yields however.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are marking time at range resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. A pair of Shooting Star candlesticks (recorded on November 11 and 18) may speak to indecision, which might in turn set the stage for a pullback. Support is in the 34.64-36.15 area, with a break below that targeting the 27.40-30.73 region. Alternatively, a daily close above resistance may then expose the $50/bbl figure.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are pressuring now-familiar range support in the 1848.66-63.27 area once again. Breaking below this barrier on a daily closing basis looks likely to open the door for a decline below the $1800/oz figure to challenge former resistance in the 1747.74-65.30 zone. Alternatively, an upswing past the 1911.44-28.82 inflection region probably targets the swing top at 1965.55.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Break Support on Jobs Report
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Break Support on Jobs Report
2020-11-19 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Drop as Falling US Yields Lift Yen
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Drop as Falling US Yields Lift Yen
2020-11-18 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Boosted on Vaccine Sentiment, More to Go?
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Boosted on Vaccine Sentiment, More to Go?
2020-11-17 00:00:00
US Dollar May Recover Even If Market Mood Remains Upbeat
US Dollar May Recover Even If Market Mood Remains Upbeat
2020-11-16 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude