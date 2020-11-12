News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Cycle Analysis: Implications for DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-11 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output
2020-11-12 07:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-11 20:50:00
Wall Street
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-12 06:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output
2020-11-12 07:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
EUR/GBP and GBP/USD Unfazed by Outdated Record Q3 GDP Growth
2020-11-12 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Vaccine Hopes Lift GBP/USD and FTSE 100
2020-11-11 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY May fall as Election Gives Way to Rising Covid Cases
2020-11-12 00:00:00
Nasdaq Extends Reversal Relative to Dow, Dollar Flounders after Election and Vaccine News
2020-11-11 06:15:00
Gold Prices Still Vulnerable, Crude Oil Focuses on Covid Over OPEC+ Output

2020-11-12 07:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Gold, XAU/USD, Crude Oil, Coronavirus, OPEC, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices weakened as US Dollar gained amid wobbly sentiment
  • Crude oil struggled capitalizing on OPEC plan to extend output cuts
  • XAU/USD ‘Death Cross’ remains in play, WTI consolidation eyed
Anti-fiat gold prices declined over the past 24 hours as the liquid US Dollar managed to recover more losses in the aftermath of the US presidential election. Investors poured capital back into tech stocks as the Nasdaq 100 soared and the Dow Jones slightly weakened. Concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally dented sentiment, depriving growth-linked crude oil prices from gains earlier in the session.

OPEC’s president alluded to the possibility of extending output cuts into next year, perhaps by 3 to 6 months. That is likely what propelled energy prices before pulling back during the Wall Street session. The United States set another daily record for coronavirus cases, increasing by 146,149. Ney York State ordered bars and restaurants closed at 10pm local time. Ohio is reviewing shutting down dining and gyms.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine likely kept sentiment from deteriorating further. Futures tracking Wall Street are pointing lower heading into the European and North American trading sessions. Falling Treasury yields could cushion downside potential in gold however. Crude oil prices are looking vulnerable. The EIA is anticipating a 0.8m barrel drawdown in stockpiles last week, opening the door to taming weakness in oil prices ahead.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices are idling above the key 1848 – 1863 support zone after prices tumbled over 5 percent at the start of the week. This is keeping the bearish ‘Death Cross’ in play after the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed under the 50-day one. Positive RSI divergence does show that downside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn higher. In such an outcome, keep an eye on the 1924 – 1933 inflection zone.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for gold this quarter?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices are on the cusp of the 41.61 – 43.75 resistance zone which has been in play since June, keeping the commodity in a consolidative state. In late October, oil attempted to breach key support (36.15 – 37.10) but ultimately failed to breakout. With that in mind, a hold at resistance here may open the door to another turn lower, prolonging range-bound price action.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for crude oil this quarter?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Oil - US Crude
Bullish