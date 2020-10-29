News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
2020-10-29 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Enter Technical Corrections, Dollar Plays Safe Haven Ahead of GDP and FAANGs
2020-10-29 04:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Gold Selloff to Accelerate With Less Than a Week Until Election Day?
2020-10-28 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, Dow Positioning Update
2020-10-28 15:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (SEP) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £3.796B Previous: £3.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (SEP) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 76.112K Previous: 84.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 95.6 Expected: 91.7 Previous: 92.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 102.0 Expected: 102.2 Previous: 103.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 95.6 Expected: 91.7 Previous: 92.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 102.0 Expected: 102.2 Previous: 103.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (OCT) Actual: -35K Expected: -5K Previous: -8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 6.2% Expected: 6.3% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 91.7 Previous: 92.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 102.2 Previous: 103.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-29
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints

Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints

2020-10-29 06:06:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil, gold prices sink as sentiment sours across global markets
  • Covid cases upswell, US fiscal deadlock and election worries in play
  • Q3 US GDP data may disappoint, encouraging continued liquidation
Advertisement

Crude oil prices sank alongside stocks as risk appetite soured across global financial markets. The WTI benchmark suffered its biggest one-day drop in almost two months. The S&P 500 stock index – a bellwether for the broader market mood – suffered the largest setback since June.

A global upswell in Covid-19 cases has tarnished hopes for a lasting economic pickup even as political deadlock in the US has derailed scope for a near-term fiscal fillip. Narrowing polls ahead of next week’s US presidential election have raised the level of uncertainty around the outcome, worrying markets further.

Gold prices likewise fell as the dour mood drove liquidation, boosting the US Dollar and undermining the appeal of anti-fiat alternatives epitomized by the yellow metal. The global reserve currency’s unrivaled liquidity dulls volatility, making it a frequent beneficiary in times of turmoil.

CRUDE OIL, GOLD MAY FALL FURTHER IF US GDP DATA DISAPPOINTS

Looking ahead, a first look at third-quarter US GDP data is in focus. An annualized rise of 32 percent – the largest on record – is expected. Critically, this would still put the annual rate of contraction from the pre-Covid peak of more than 7 percent. That is just shy of the drop seen at the 2008 trough of the Great Recession.

US economic news-flow has increasingly deteriorated relative to baseline forecasts since mid-July, warning that a disappointment might be in the works. Such an outcome might make for another risk-off push, pulling crude oil and gold prices lower still.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are back at range support in the 34.64-36.15 area. A daily close below that seems to expose the 27.40-30.73 region next. Resistance is in the 42.40-43.88 zone, with a push back above that putting the $50/bbl figure back in buyers’ crosshairs.

Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices slid back to support in the 1848.66-63.27 area. Breaking below this barrier on a daily closing basis may set the stage for a fall back below the $1800/oz figure. Neutralizing selling pressure calls for reclaiming a foothold above resistance in the 1911.44-28.82 zone. That may put the $2000/oz mark back in play.

Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Selloff to Accelerate With Less Than a Week Until Election Day?
Gold Selloff to Accelerate With Less Than a Week Until Election Day?
2020-10-28 23:00:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
S&P 500 Near Key Inflection Point With Election One Week Away
S&P 500 Near Key Inflection Point With Election One Week Away
2020-10-27 23:00:00
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bearish