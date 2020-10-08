News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Unfazed by FOMC Minutes as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-08 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Brings Fade Potential
2020-10-07 15:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Price Struggling Below 50-DMA
2020-10-07 17:35:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Backs off Resistance, Pauses Break Out
2020-10-07 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DAX30 Index Forecast: Prices to Watch as #ECB Flags More Stimulus https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/10/08/DAX-30-Index-Forecast-Prices-to-Watch-as-ECB-Flags-More-Stimulus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $DAX #GER30 https://t.co/U8x0f6tD43
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.74% Germany 30: 0.74% US 500: 0.72% France 40: 0.67% FTSE 100: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1p766E2diH
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/aBylQD2a7O
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €12.8B Previous: €19.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (AUG) Actual: €15.7B Expected: €18.2B Previous: €18B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • 🇨🇭 Unemployment Rate (SEP) Actual: 3.2% Expected: 3.3% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €19.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (AUG) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: €18.2B Previous: €18B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/9ZVd5sCQ7W
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Unemployment Rate (SEP) due at 05:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.3% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next

Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next

2020-10-08 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold Prices, XAU/USD, Crude Oil, Vice Presidential Debate, OPEC World Oil Outlook - Talking Points:

Advertisement

Anti-fiat gold prices climbed cautiously over the past 24 hours as an improvement in market sentiment dented the anti-risk US Dollar. The S&P 500 gained 1.74% against the backdrop of rising US fiscal stimulus hopes as Trump proposed piecemeal fiscal aid after pouring cold water on hopes of a package. These expectations also likely played a role in offering growth-linked crude oil prices a slight boost despite rising US inventories.

Futures tracking benchmark stock indices on Wall Street are pointing tepidly higher in the aftermath of the vice presidential debate. That could spell an upbeat tone to come from financial markets over the remaining 24 hours. That may in turn depress the US Dollar, creating a supportive environment for XAU/USD. However, falling demand for Treasuries could push up yields, depriving the yellow metal from its full potential.

While US economic data continues to outperform relative to expectations, the margin of surprise continues to dwindle. The Citi Economic Surprise Index tracking the United States fell to its lowest since late June. That could open the door to rather lackluster initial jobless claims data and dent gold ahead. Crude oil prices may receive a boost from today’s annual OPEC World Outlook report on rising demand expectations.

Gold Technical Analysis

The technical picture for gold still seems to favor the downside. A bearish ‘Death Cross’ was formed in late September when the near-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed under the medium-term 50-day one. Furthermore, the falling trendline from August seems to be maintaining the focus to the downside. Key support sits bellow as a range between 1848 and 1863.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for gold in Q4?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices are sitting right on key falling resistance from the beginning of this year. This follows a bounce off support which is a narrow range between 36.15 and 37.10. The technical outlook for oil also seems to be favoring the downside given the presence of a bearish ‘Death Cross’. Pushing above August highs could overturn these downside-favoring signals.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for crude oil in Q4?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Whipsawed by Fiscal Stimulus Talks, Vice Presidential Debate Ahead
Nasdaq Whipsawed by Fiscal Stimulus Talks, Vice Presidential Debate Ahead
2020-10-07 23:00:00
USD May Rise After Trump Called for Post-Election Delay in Stimulus Talks
USD May Rise After Trump Called for Post-Election Delay in Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
EUR/USD Surged With Stocks on Election Polls, Fiscal Stimulus Hopes
EUR/USD Surged With Stocks on Election Polls, Fiscal Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-05 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Mixed