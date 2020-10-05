News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates Susceptible to Second Wave of Covid-19, Subdued Inflation
2020-10-05 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
2020-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Downward Trend in RSI
2020-10-05 05:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report
2020-10-05 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Brexit Newsflow Continues to Dominate Sterling
2020-10-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Yd4KIXNWuB
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.55%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 64.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/psAFGRZ4HA
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (SEP) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 34.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • Brent @ $40.80/bbl +3.4%...A cluster of old lows and the 200-dma providing decent support for Brent today...#oott #oil https://t.co/YEmRqqYQiZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.04% Silver: 0.80% Gold: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bx0NtBxYfg
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BIqklBQnib
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (SEP) due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 49.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/rq1LrA45Xz
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.93% FTSE 100: 0.89% Germany 30: 0.75% Wall Street: 0.65% US 500: 0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/W51SHKzDZj
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health

Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health

2020-10-05 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices may be pressured on US services ISM Data
  • Gold prices struggle after tepid rebound, chart setup bearish
  • US fiscal stimulus talks, Trump health status are wildcards
Advertisement

Crude oil prices are pondering their next move having established a near-term top in early September. That reversal mirrored a trend turn across benchmark assets including gold, the US Dollar and the S&P 500 stock index – a bellwether for market-wide risk appetite.

The move seems to have been driven by the Fed’s decision to forego further stimulus expansion after the herculean effort to beat back Covid-inspired turmoil. Chair Powell and company pivoted to a hands-off stance, capping the feverish response to their push of real rates into negative territory.

From here, the spotlight turns to US services ISM survey. It is expected to that growth in the largest part of the world’s biggest economy slowed for a second consecutive month. Recent data flow has softened relative to baseline forecasts, opening the door for a downside surprise.

That might pressure crude oil, which has struggled despite draining inventories thanks to a dour demand outlook. Moreover, anything shy of a dramatic disappointment may fall short of changing investors’ Fed policy calculus, adding to prices’ vulnerability to selling pressure.

Gold prices are in a similar predicament. A soft ISM result might translate into a mildly supportive pullback in bond yields. Absent an unlikely nod toward expanded Fed policy support however, the standby anti-fiat alternative may not capitalize in earnest.

Away from the economic calendar, markets continue to track jittery attempts to strike a deal on a US fiscal stimulus boost as well as the health of US President Donald Trump. He was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are oscillating in a range below the $44/bbl figure. Near-term support is in the 34.64-36.15 zone, with a break below that opening the door for a test of the 27.40-30.73 inflection area. Alternatively, a daily close above resistance may set the stage for another challenge of the $50/bbl mark.

Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are struggling after testing support-turned-resistance at 1911.44. Initial support is in the 1848.66-63.27 area. A daily close below that may broadly expose a path below the $1800/oz figure. A breach of falling trend line resistance set from mid-August is probably a pre-requisite for neutralizing the near-term bearish bias established on a break of rising trend support in early September.

Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD May Retreat if Trump Covid-19 Infection Roils Markets
AUD/USD May Retreat if Trump Covid-19 Infection Roils Markets
2020-10-04 23:00:00
AUD/USD Staging a Comeback as Joe Biden Surges in the Polls
AUD/USD Staging a Comeback as Joe Biden Surges in the Polls
2020-10-01 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
S&P 500 Near Key Resistance After First US Presidential Debate. Who Won?
S&P 500 Near Key Resistance After First US Presidential Debate. Who Won?
2020-09-30 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude