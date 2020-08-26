News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average May Fall as the VIX Bounces Off Post-Crisis Low
2020-08-26 07:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Soars, but Asia-Pacific Stocks Fail to Catch Up. Gold Rises
2020-08-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
2020-08-26 08:12:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/9C0128Skh7
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.30% US 500: 0.07% France 40: 0.05% FTSE 100: -0.20% Wall Street: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ApcEMAs17x
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (JUL) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -202.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/26/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Struggle-to-Extend-Rise-on-Hurricane-Jitters.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #OOTT https://t.co/XLdIsT6RSC
  • According to the Nikkei, Japan and UK may agree on a trade deal as soon as Friday
  • NHC says Laura expected to rapidly strengthen to a category 4 hurricane, forecast to produce a life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding over eastern texas and louisiana later today
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/NpWvSdwkvl
  • ECB's Kazimir says the ECB are not obliged to use the entire PEPP envelope $EUR
  • ECB's Kazimir says the ECB has room to wait for hard data $EUR
  • Vanguard did note that HK stock market will remain a critical component for their global diversified funds https://t.co/dGquwCDlv7
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters

Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters

2020-08-26 06:34:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices swing higher as Hurricane Laura nears US Gulf Coast
  • Gold prices stall at key support with Powell, Trump speeches in focus
  • US durable goods orders, EIA crude oil inventories data on tap ahead

Crude oil prices rose, seemingly driven by supply disruption fears as Hurricane Laura neared the refinery hub on the US Gulf Coast. Nearly 85 percent of production capacity in the area has been shut in anticipation of the storm. Some 60 percent was already down thanks to Covid-19 however, so prices’ scope for upside follow-through may be somewhat limited. Gold prices idled.

Looking ahead, the markets may settle into a jittery holding pattern ahead of Thursday’s imposing event risk. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a virtual version of the Jackson Hole symposium and is expected to deliver key guidance on the direction of monetary policy. Then, US President Donald Trump will address the Republican National Convention.

A preliminary look at US durable goods numbers for July and the weekly EIA crude oil inventory report headline the data docket. The former may show orders slowed for a second consecutive month. The latter is expected to show stockpiles shed 2.5 million barrels last week, but leading API statistics flagged a larger 4.5 mbd drawdown, leaving room for a price-supportive surprise.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are probing higher toward the upper bound of the long-standing 42.40-43.88 resistance area. A daily close above its upper bound looks likely to expose the $50/bbl figure. Immediate swing-low support is at 38.74, with a drop back below that probably eyeing the 34.38-78 inflection zone next.

Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are pressuring trend line support defining the rise from March lows. Breaking below it on a daily closing basis may mark a meaningful reversal, initially exposing support near the $1800/oz figure. Swing high resistance is at 2015.65, with a bounce above that targeting the record high at 2076.58.

Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Eyes Day 2 of RNC with 69 Days Until US Presidential Election
AUD/USD Eyes Day 2 of RNC with 69 Days Until US Presidential Election
2020-08-25 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 1 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 1 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
2020-08-24 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude