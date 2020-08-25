0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates May Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
2020-08-25 07:00:00
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 2 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
2020-08-24 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Sinks to Support, Will Gold Bulls React?
2020-08-24 19:42:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/t8IcVZBTbS
  • Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/25/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-as-Markets-Brace-for-Powell-Jackson-Hole-Speech.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #Fed #powell https://t.co/4AuEvhgL0z
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/BWkvFNcxFx
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/oKEztdcfWq
  • 🇵🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 6.1% Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (AUG) Actual: 92.6 Expected: 92.2 Previous: 90.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Germany IFO expects GDP growth of around 7% in Q3 $EUR
  • GBPNZD - 200-dma continues to provide short-term support. #gbpnzd #movingaverages @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/VK5NEaN8dU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JCyRhqrkvN
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech

Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech

2020-08-25 06:39:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices pressuring trend-defining support before key Powell speech
  • Fed Chair may guide away from expanding stimulus toolkit, hurting gold
  • Crude oil prices struggle for direction, API inventory data now on tap

Gold prices swung lower as the US Dollar advanced at the start of the trading week. The move did not seem anchored to any particular but of news-flow. Rather, the yellow metal and its fiat arch-rival appeared to reflect pre-positioning churn as anxious markets await Thursday’s key event risk.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at a virtual edition of the annual Jackson Hole symposium sponsored by the central bank’s Kansas City branch. The gathering has served as a key platform for major trajectory-setting announcements in the past.

Mr Powell’s remarks seem likely to fall in line with what has been on display from bellwether officials like Vice Chair Richard Clarida, as well as July’s FOMC statement (and that meeting’s minutes): the Fed is not looking to expand its stimulus toolkit in the near term.

Instead, the Fed may adopt a long-view guidance regime whereby it signals it will tolerate relatively higher inflation for longer before pulling back support. This posture probably reflects officials’ acceptance of the limitation of monetary policy, whereby easing can support demand but not create it outright.

Crude oil prices idled in familiar territory absent a clear-cut catalyst for trend development. The spotlight now turns to weekly API inventory flow statistics. The print will be weighed up against forecasts calling for a 2.6-million-barrel drawdown to be reported in official EIA figures on Wednesday.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are sitting atop trend line support guiding them higher since March. A daily close below it may speak to lasting trend reversal and initially expose support clustered near $1800/oz. Alternatively, a rebound above the swing high at 2015.65 may set the stage to test the record peak at 2076.58 once again.

Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are marking time at resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. Breaking above this barrier is likely to bring on a challenge of the $50/bbl figure. Alternatively, a turn downward through the swing low at 38.74 may target the 34.38-78 inflection zone thereafter.

Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 2 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 2 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak
2020-08-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
US Dollar Selling Streak May Pause if RNC Sparks Haven Demand
US Dollar Selling Streak May Pause if RNC Sparks Haven Demand
2020-08-23 23:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.