0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Clears 1.1900 and S&P 500 Hits Notches a Record, Are These Trends?
2020-08-19 03:15:00
EUR/USD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Stages V-Shape Rebound with Federal Reserve Minutes on Tap
2020-08-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.4% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 1.0% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/Wl0FMwSaEJ
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/JV0sLb0iQb
  • Recent changes in retail positioning hint that the #DowJones may turn lower as the #SP500 ventures towards new highs. Will the growth-linked #NZD follow the former or the latter ahead? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/08/19/Dow-Jones-SP-500-NZDUSD-Price-Outlook-Based-on-Retail-Positioning.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/zcFfoIhSZW
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.148%) S&P 500 (+0.162%) Nasdaq (+0.131%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The Canadian Dollar gained with government bond yields. Might USD/CAD find its way to current 2020 lows? Canada’s benchmark stock index, the TSX Composite, faces the March high.Get your $USDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/0Ba8E2S7vC https://t.co/Azr9ykpEuF
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?

Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?

2020-08-19 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil, OPEC+, EIA Inventories, Gold, XAU/USD - Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices fell after API gasoline estimates
  • Gold prices climbed as Treasury yields declined
  • WTI eyeing OPEC+ online meeting, Iraq output

Sentiment-linked crude oil prices were little changed over the past 24 hours despite an optimistic conclusion to the Wall Street trading session. The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high. A report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) hinted that gasoline inventories climbed 5 million barrels last week. This is as anti-fiat gold prices rose, reversing more of their losses from the worst weekly performance in 5 months as expected.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Ahead, crude oil prices are awaiting an online meeting between OPEC+ ministers as participants review output and compliance goals. In fact, one of the reasons why the commodity has struggled to see meaningful upside progress as of late could be the gradual increase in OPEC output this month. All eyes are on promises from Iraq, the second-largest OPEC oil producer, to commit to deeper cuts.

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Oil will also be eyeing EIA US gasoline inventories to compare to API estimates. A less-than-expected increase in supply could bolster WTI. Gold prices may find support from upcoming FOMC meeting minutes should the document reiterate the central bank’s effort to keep monetary policy ultra-lose. The rise in XAU/USD on Tuesday coincided with US longer-dated Treasury yields falling. That bolstered the relative appeal of the non-interest-bearing metal.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, WTI crude oil is idling just under the February low at 43.88. Below sits the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which could act as support in the event of a turn lower. Beyond that sits the 37.10 – 38.75 support zone. Otherwise, a push above 43.88 exposes the 49.42 inflection point which was established in late February.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -17% -3%
Weekly -14% 11% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Technical Analysis

After aggressive selling pressure last week, gold prices bounced off the rising trend line from June. Now, XAU/USD has taken out the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1984, exposing the 123.60% level at 2058. Around that price is when prices topped earlier this month after a Bearish Engulfing emerged. Taking out immediate support exposes the former all-time high from 2011 on the daily chart below.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 5% -3%
Weekly 24% 4% 18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Eyes Key Ceiling as US Dollar Slides Deeper into 2-Year Low
AUD/USD Eyes Key Ceiling as US Dollar Slides Deeper into 2-Year Low
2020-08-18 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up
2020-08-17 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.