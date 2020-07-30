0

Free Trading Guides
News
US Dollar Relief Bounce Fades After 2Q GDP Collapse Reported
2020-07-30 13:16:00
German Quarterly GDP Falls at The Fastest Rate in 50 Years, EUR/USD Little Changed
2020-07-30 08:23:00
News
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
News
Russell 2000, US Stocks May Rise Despite Dismal Q2 GDP Data
2020-07-30 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-29 21:00:00
News
Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode
2020-07-30 06:13:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU All-Time-Highs, More to Go?
2020-07-29 16:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.30
2020-07-30 08:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD is currently shrugging off the German data and remains steady around 1.1755. The pair briefly broke above 1.1800 yesterday. Get your $EURUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/jyYLhi7kxj https://t.co/CslW0EHlKl
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.97% Wall Street: -1.10% France 40: -2.29% FTSE 100: -2.51% Germany 30: -3.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NjsWJS1i8J
  • $USD breakdown.. range in Q2 begins consistent sell-off around Q3 open. (red tl) sell-off hastened over the past 10 days as $DXY has pushed down to a fresh two-year-low (dashed dark red tl, first img) but, so far, no fresh lows since yday's FOMC meeting... (image 2) https://t.co/b9HvVICJk2 https://t.co/S8YnKUKjvL
  • And $GBPUSD after Trump's election delay tweet. Seems to have broken conclusively above 1.30 https://t.co/Hmg8cALV4H
  • $EURUSD as Trump calls for election delay https://t.co/ZAuaqxGecO
  • US President Trump calls for election delay so people can properly, securely and safely vote
  • 🇨🇦 Average Weekly Earnings YoY (MAY) Actual: 10.4% Previous: 9.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • 🇨🇦 Average Weekly Earnings YoY (MAY) Actual: 2% Previous: 9.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Prices QoQ Adv (Q2) Actual: -1.1% Expected: 1% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Prices QoQ Adv (Q2) Actual: -1.9% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-30
Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode

Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode

2020-07-30 06:13:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices struggle to extend rise after FOMC rate decision
  • Profit-taking on the recent rally might bring gold downward
  • Crude oil prices down with risky assets, Wedge hints at turn

Gold prices swung between gains and losses but ultimately made little headway as the FOMC telegraphed a wait-and-see policy approach, holding back on expanding the stimulus toolkit. While the remarks from Fed Chair Powell were duly somber and firmly dovish, officials seemed to clearly signal that novel programs – like a ‘yield curve control’ regime – are unlikely to appear in the near term.

That left the markets somewhat unimpressed. After a blistering four months of recovery across pro-risk assets, one might be given to wander how much of the rally’s underlying narrative remains to be priced in. The markets have been roaring higher having bottomed in late March as the Fed launched an open-ended QE effort and other liquidity-boosting schemes. That seems to have nipped a credit crisis in the bud.

If the trends built around this story have truly run their course, a round of profit-taking is likely to follow. That bodes ill for gold. Crude oil prices may also face selling pressure as market-wide risk appetite sours amid worries that the Fed is coasting even as US-China tensions swell and a repeat Covid-19 viral wave gathers steam. A widely expected plunge in second-quarter US GDP may not much upset these dynamics.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are digesting gains near resistance at 1985.67, the 100% Fibonacci expansion. A daily close above this barrier is likely to target the 123.6% level at 2059.74 next. Alternatively, a reversal lower that puts prices back below the 78.6% Fib at 1918.49 may open the door to probing the 61.8% expansion at 1865.76.

Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices have formed a Rising Wedge chart formation, which is typically bearish. Negative RSI divergence bolters the case for losses. A daily close below the wedge bottom eyes the 34.78 inflection level next. Alternatively, push above resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area targets the $50/bbl figure thereafter.

Gold Prices May Struggle as the Fed Moves to Wait-and-See Mode

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

