We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rallies Ahead of EU Summit, Eyes on 2020 High
2020-07-15 11:15:00
Nasdaq Beats Back Collapse, EURUSD and Pound Crosses Switch Breakout Stance
2020-07-15 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
AUD May Fall on US-China Trade Deal Fears, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC Meeting
2020-07-15 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading to Offer Bullish Signal
2020-07-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Struggle to Rally Further as Supportive Trend Breaks
2020-07-14 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles
2020-07-14 19:49:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (10/JUL) Actual: 5.1% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-15
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (10/JUL) Actual: 5.1 Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-15
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.71%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZdJlveDJRF
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (10/JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-15
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/saX6mQf3p0
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.26% Silver: 0.61% Gold: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/q9eVIK8gbJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.56% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1M4HKZMqb8
  • Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/15/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Not-Find-Lasting-Support-in-OPEC-Efforts.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Crudeoil #oott #Opec https://t.co/pdmnCuzI2k
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.53% Germany 30: 1.19% FTSE 100: 0.97% Wall Street: 0.69% US 500: 0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rYrfFKD2QP
  • Last week, USD/CHF hit a near four-month low then rallied after. Will tomorrow’s US retail sales numbers (13:30UK) spark a further move to the downside? #USDCHF, #Swissfranc, #USeconomy https://t.co/WEVG9CQjx9
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts

Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts

2020-07-15 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices may overlook OPEC+ efforts to sustain output cuts
  • Demand drop amid the Covid-19 outbreak undermines supply policy
  • Gold prices up with stocks as haven demand for the US Dollar cools

Crude oil prices continue to echo market-wide sentimenttrends. The WTI benchmark rose alongside US stocks yesterday in a broad upswell in risk appetite. Energy, materials and industrials – some of the hardest-hit sectors amid the Covid-19 pandemic – outperformed on Wall Street.

That seemed to hint that investors’ cheer was linked to hopes that the virus might be contained relatively soon. This is despite still-raging outbreaks in parts of the US, Australia’s state of Victoria, and elsewhere. Encouraging reports about vaccine trials might have helped.

The spotlight now turns to an OPEC+ ministerial meeting, where the cartel-led group of major producers may agree that some members who have fallen short of their obligations in an output-cut scheme will continue to restrain production after the program expires at the end of this month.

Whether the markets would find this encouraging for oil prices remains to be seen however. Limiting production is an uplift if it creates scarcity, but that is challenging when the deepest recession in decades has made demandanemic.

Tellingly, inventories are hovering within a hair of record highs. That won’t be easily altered by the slight drop in US storage expected to arrive with weekly EIA statistics due today, even if the fall prints closer to the 8.3 million barrels flagged by API yesterday rather than the meager 88k expected by analysts.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES UP WITH STOCKS AS US DOLLAR FALLS

Gold prices also rose yesterday as investors’ risk-on disposition translated into losses for the haven US Dollar, pushing the currency lower and boosting the appeal of anti-fiat alternatives. A modest rise in bond yields probably trimmed scope for gains for non-interest-bearing bullion however.

Bellwether S&P 500 futures are pointing convincingly higher, hinting that a positive sentiment backdrop might make for more of the same ahead. Headline sensitivity remains elevated however, opening the door for abrupt reversals in market mood that stoke kneejerk gold price volatility.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are wedged between support a rising trend line set from late May and resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. A break upward confirmed on a daily closing basis probably exposes the $50/bbl figure. Alternatively, clearing support sees the next key inflection at 34.78.

Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices continue to idle abovethe 38.2% expansion at 1789.78. The next layer of resistance is at 1827.82, the 50%level, with a daily close above that exposing the 61.8% Fib at 1864.86. Alternatively a breach of support would neutralize the near-term uptrend and is likely to target 1747.74 next.

Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen May Rise on Asian Geopolitical Risks, BoJ Rate Decision
Japanese Yen May Rise on Asian Geopolitical Risks, BoJ Rate Decision
2020-07-14 23:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bullish Breakouts Extend Gains - Key Levels
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bullish Breakouts Extend Gains - Key Levels
2020-07-14 16:00:00
Copper Price Outlook Bearish as Market Optimism Makes a U-Turn
Copper Price Outlook Bearish as Market Optimism Makes a U-Turn
2020-07-13 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Brewing
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Brewing
2020-07-13 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.