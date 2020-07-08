We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
News
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
2020-07-08 06:00:00
Even Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Ease Back, Gold Ready to Break
2020-07-08 04:49:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Consolidating Ahead of Budget
2020-07-08 08:00:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-08 07:00:00
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach

2020-07-08 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices poised to probe above $1800/oz after chart resistance break
  • Crude oil prices may struggle if EIA inventory data echoes API results
  • Sentiment trends in focus, S&P 500 index futures flagging risk-on bias

Gold prices shot higher as the US Dollar retreated from intraday highs on Tuesday amid hopes for a breakthrough in deadlocked Brexit negotiations, with a spirited GBP/USD advance seemingly echoing as broader weakness for global reserve currency.

The news did not extend to broader sentiment, keeping yields anchored. That allowed the yellow metal to capitalize on anti-fiat demand without the countervailing headwind of higher rates, which has accompanied recent risk-inspired bouts of USD weakness.

Crude oil likewise found support as the Greenback stumbled. Gains unraveled however as API data suggested that US inventories added 2 million barrels last week. By contrast, the markets expect official EIA figures to print a 3.2-million-barrel drawdown later today. A surprise in API’s favor may feed selling pressure.

Looking ahead, a quiet data docket may leave sentiment trends in focus. Bellwether S&P 500 stock index futures are pointing higher to flag a risk-on tilt. Gold may try to extend gains as the Dollar weakens but a true upswell in risk appetite will probably boost yields, limiting gains. Crude oil may gain ground.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices overcome resistance at 1789.78, the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion. The 50% Fib at 1827.82 marks the next upside threshold, with a push above that eyeing the 61.8% level at 1864.86 next. Alternatively, a turn back through support 1747.74 may expose 1679.81 thereafter.

Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices remain adrift below resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. Negative RSI divergence hints at the possibility of topping, but confirmation is absent for now. A daily close below 34.78 may then expose the 27.40-29.11 area. Alternatively, a breach of resistance is likely to target the $50/bbl figure next.

Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

