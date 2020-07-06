We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Backs Off Trend, EURUSD Refuses Break After NFP Surge - What's Ahead?
2020-07-06 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
2020-07-04 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets
2020-07-06 06:35:00
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uplift Driven by US Dollar Weakness
2020-07-06 08:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
2020-07-05 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 47 Previous: 28.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-06
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/3eRiyhBW8i
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8FDsfH3v3q
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.80% Silver: 0.25% Gold: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9EFP26UAJv
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/knUETF2iRC
  • RT @DanielGMoss: EU #Stoxx50 capped by 200-DMA as market participants eye stimulus talks $EURNZD potential Double Bottom could lead to a r…
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.15% France 40: 2.14% Wall Street: 1.73% FTSE 100: 1.71% US 500: 1.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zD09C7elKG
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/9HWwKKgaBi
  • Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets- https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/06/Gold-Prices-Down-Not-Out-as-China-Cheerleads-Stock-Markets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Gold #XAUUSD #China #stocks
  • Understanding the US-Mexico relationship and how the ebb and flow of economic activity in the former impacts the latter is crucial for trading USD/MXN. Get your $USDMXN market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/oCRV13zbF0 https://t.co/ZnqRxkYayI
Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets

Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets

2020-07-06 06:35:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices edge down as yields rise but US Dollar drop limits losses
  • Crude oil price action tellingly muted despite stocks roaring upward
  • Official cheerleading from Beijing might explain markets’ risk-on tilt

Gold prices are facing modest selling pressure at the start of the trading week. An optimistic tone at the start of the trading week has sent bond yields higher alongside stocks, undermining the relative appeal of the non-interest-bearing metal.

Losses are being limited by a parallel drop in the US Dollar however. The haven currency – which typically trades higher in times of market stress as investors flock to its unrivaled liquidity – is on the defensive as risk appetite improves. That is helping to burnish the appeal of anti-fiat alternatives epitomized by bullion.

Crude oil is inching cautiously higher as well, though the buoyancy seen in the equity space is not translating with anything close to comparable vigor for the cycle-sensitive commodity. That may reflect lingering worries about global economic growth amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

CHINA CHEERLEADING MAY EXPLAIN MARKET EXUBERANCE

While many countries have moved to end lockdown measures triggered to contain infection at the start of the pandemic, case growth continues to trend higher. Indeed, worries that a second wave of the disease may yet overwhelm healthcare systems in US states such as Texas and Floridaare growing.

Baseline GDP growth expectations speak to investors’ dire outlook. An average of analysts polled by Bloomberg suggests global output adjusted for inflation will shrink 3.7 percent this year, marking the worst drawdown since at least 1969.

This seems to offer some much-needed context for the stock market surge at the start of the week. The disconnect between shares and crude oil perhaps implies the former’s gains are more reflective of speculative appetite more than true optimism about improvement in the business cycle.

China is at the forefront of the rally, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index adding over 3 percent and the mainland-based CSI 300 surging over 5 percent. Official cheerleading may explain such exuberance. The cover of Monday’s state-run Securities Journal stressed the importance of fostering a bull market.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 FUTURES HINT AT RISK-ON CONTINUATION, SERVICES ISM DATA DUE

Bellwether S&P 500 futures are picking up on the upbeat mood, whatever its catalyst. Strong gains ahead of the opening bell in Europe and North America suggest the risk-on push has scope for follow-through. That may continue to underpin oil prices while gold struggles to find a lead as yields and USD diverge.

June’s US service-sector ISM survey headlines the data docket. It is expected to show that the sector managed to stabilize last month after two consecutive months of rapid contraction in April and May. US economic news-flow has tended to outperform baseline forecasts recently, opening the door for an upside surprise.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices continue to drift between the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1789.78 and former resistance at 1747.74. A break higher likely aims for the 50% level at 1827.82. Alternatively, a daily close under support seemingly exposes 1679.81 next.

Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are idling below resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. Negative RSI divergence speaks to the loss of upward momentum but it remains to be seen whether that precedes reversal or merely consolidation before the push higher resumes. A daily close below support at 34.78 may target the 27.40-29.11 area. Alternatively, a breach of resistance probably aims for the $50/bbl mark.

Gold Prices Down, Not Out as China Cheerleads Stock Markets

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
NZD/JPY May Fall as US-China Tensions Escalate Over Hong Kong
NZD/JPY May Fall as US-China Tensions Escalate Over Hong Kong
2020-07-02 23:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
NZD/JPY May Clear Resistance Despite Hong Kong Geopolitical Tension
NZD/JPY May Clear Resistance Despite Hong Kong Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-01 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.