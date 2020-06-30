We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI to Validate Bull Flag Formation
2020-06-30 05:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil and EURAUD Stage Head-and-Shoulders Patterns
2020-06-29 20:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones to Lead Asia's Rebound, Nikkei 225 Eyes Resistance
2020-06-30 01:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls as Oil Rises
2020-06-29 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP, USD & AUD Brace for Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-06-30 03:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.10% Gold: 0.01% Oil - US Crude: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wwjUnMLcWV
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XvekTLRz2y
  • 🇨🇭 KOF Leading Indicators (JUN) Actual: 59.4 Expected: 77 Previous: 49.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • 🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q1) Actual: -4.1% Expected: -4.1% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Upbeat Chinese PMI data fueled sentiment early in #APAC trade #SP500 consolidating at key resistance as Hong Kong’s #Secu…
  • 🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q1) Actual: -5.2% Expected: -5.2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • 🇨🇭 KOF Leading Indicators (JUN) Actual: 59.4 Expected: 77 Previous: 53.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • 🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q1) Actual: -5.2 Expected: -5.2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • 🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q1) Actual: -4.1 Expected: -4.1% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-30
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.01% US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.16% France 40: -0.27% FTSE 100: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tbQ4GCgqJU
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data

Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data

2020-06-30 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold, XAU/USD, Crude Oil, Canada GDP - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices may be at risk to turning lower ahead
  • Crude oil prices saw the best day in over 3 weeks
  • Canada GDP may boost sentiment in coming hours

Anti-fiat gold prices spent the previous 24 hours in range-bound trade which was also seen in the US Dollar and in longer-dated Treasury yields. The latter two are key fundamental drivers for XAU/USD. Financial markets spent Monday recovering from the risk aversion tone left behind at the end of last week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed +1.47% and +2.32% respectively.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The improvement in risk appetite supported growth-oriented crude oil prices as WTI experienced its best day in over 3 weeks (+3.8%). A combination of rosy US home sales and Boeing being given the greenlight to begin testing its troubled 737 MAX plane likely improved market mood. This is as US coronavirus cases only climbed 1.2% over the past 24 hours, lower than the previous week’s 1.6% average.

Crude oil prices may continue climbing as S&P 500 futures point higher following better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI data. The latter may have supported global growth recovery bets, which could be underscored by upcoming Canadian GDP data. For gold prices, the near-term trajectory is more uncertain. Rising optimism in financial markets may boost government bond yields at the expense of USD.

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices have left behind a Doji candlestick on the daily chart. This is a sign of indecision which could precede a turn lower given a close lower ahead. That would place the focus on near term rising support from the beginning of June – red line. Otherwise, further gains may see the precious metal continue on its cautious journey towards the 2012 high at 1795.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 9% 5%
Weekly 6% 7% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil prices remain under key resistance at 40.42 – 41.60. Immediately below, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) sits as support. Resuming the uptrend entails pushing above the former, opening the door to testing 43.87, the January low. Otherwise, a descent through the 20-day SMA opens the door to testing 39.40. Taking out the latter exposes 37.10.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 15% 0%
Weekly 17% -4% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY May Bloom if Chinese PMI Data Kindles Risk Appetite
AUD/JPY May Bloom if Chinese PMI Data Kindles Risk Appetite
2020-06-29 23:00:00
AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases
AUD, APAC Stocks May Extend Losses on Growing Covid-19 Cases
2020-06-28 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as a Double Top Takes Shape
2020-06-26 06:00:00
AUD, NZD May Cautiously Extend Gains Despite Rising Virus Cases
AUD, NZD May Cautiously Extend Gains Despite Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-25 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.