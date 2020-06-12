We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Chart Signals a Possible Pullback- EUR vs USD Price Forecast
2020-06-12 10:00:00
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming
2020-06-12 05:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -15.7% Previous: -11.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eddDQILhCH
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AheHCLiC7T
  • Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/12/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Bounce-But-Chart-Warns-a-Top-is-Forming.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #CrudeOil
  • The #Nikkei 225 trades at 4-month highs after a 50% surge from the March low, while the RSI registers its first overbought readings since November 2019. Get your Nikkei market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/pOEt698Ooi https://t.co/zgUzy4NEaX
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -20.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -44.9% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • La turbulencia en los mercados arrastra a las criptomonedas #BTCUSD #Bitcoin #BTC #trading https://t.co/2EJkUMgkIQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/X1qJ9nKNvm
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.55% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0oqDvlywMV
Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming

Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming

2020-06-12 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices may rebound as risk appetite firms across financial markets
  • Technical positioning continues to warn that crude oil prices may be topping
  • Gold prices down despite market rout as US Dollar gains on haven demand

Crude oil prices sank alongside stocks as the markets digested the FOMC monetary policy announcement. The central bank disappointed investors’ hopes for the near-term implementation of ‘yield curve control’ (YCC), a policy that would have pinned bond yields at a particular maturity to a target level.

Markets have speculated that the US central bank may follow in the footsteps of the BOJ and the RBA in adopting this approach, with implantation favoring Australia’s model of targeting the shorter end of the curve. It then seems telling that 2-year rates rose while 10-year ones fell as liquidation got underway.

Traders’ displeasure with the FOMC’s noncommittal YCC posture seems understandable. Pinning the rate on near-term debt at some low level would likely make dividend yield appear that much more attractive (absent utter market meltdown), stoking a risk-on rally. As it happened, the Fed drove in the opposite direction.

Gold prices edged slightly lower amid the liquidation. Mixed cues from bond yields – that is, divergence along the curve – and a stronger US Dollar probably accounted for this response. The currency rediscovered its appeal as a liquidity haven, with gains undermining the appeal of anti-fiat alternatives.

Looking ahead, a spirited upswing in S&P 500 index futures suggests some room for sentiment to recover into the week-end. That might encourage recovery across the spectrum of assets that suffered amid yesterday’s bloodletting, including oil and gold.

The University of Michigan gauge of US consumer confidence headlines the economic data docket. It is expected to show improvement for a second consecutive month, though the gauge’s overall setting is but a hair higher than the 8-year low set in April.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices edged lower after producing a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern, with sellers now menacing support at 34.78. A daily close below that exposes the 27.40-29.11 inflection zone. Near-term resistance is in the 42.40-43.88 area. Breaking above that likely puts the $50/bbl figure in the crosshairs.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices continue to idle near the middle of a choppy range containing them since mid-April. Resistance is marked by the May 18 highat 1765.30. Support is in the 1679.81-93.92 area, with a break below that on a daily closing basis probably exposing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1645.40 next.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
USD Hammered by FOMC. Has AUD/USD Topped? Stocks May Rise in Asia
USD Hammered by FOMC. Has AUD/USD Topped? Stocks May Rise in Asia
2020-06-10 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.