We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned?
2020-06-10 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-09 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Crudo #WTI: ¿ha sido demasiado precipitada la recuperación en el precio del #petróleo? #oil #trading https://t.co/C8Swdj9eKV
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications Actual: 9.3% Previous: -3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Germany is reportedly looking at a bigger than expected budget with additional new debt of up to EUR 50bln in order to finance stimulus package, according to sources
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WgfudQNRZN
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.78% Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: -2.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iP0fyyamgl
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZT0jF5wLbV
  • Crude #oil price action clashes with technical resistance following the latest OPEC+ call. Get your crude oil market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/khSXJ62aZY https://t.co/0BvoG61dEC
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.21% France 40: -0.37% FTSE 100: -0.42% Germany 30: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P7pO6NFYGM
  • Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/10/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Fall-with-Stocks-Gold-on-Measured-Fed-Stance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CrudeOil #OOTT #FederalReserve #FOMC
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance

Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance

2020-06-10 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

Crude oil prices marked time Tuesday, digesting the prior day’s eye-catching selloff. API data saying that US inventories added 8.42 million barrels last week did not have lasting impact despite the projection’s stark contrast with expectations calling for a 10.1-million-barrel drawdown to be reported in official EIA figures due today. That may change if the foreshadowing proves close to accurate, stoking selling pressure.

However, such considerations may dissolve into broader price moves inspired by the much-anticipated Fed monetary policy announcement. No changes in the central bank’s stance are expected, so any market-moving potential is likely to come from the forward guidance on offer in the statement from the rate-setting FOMC committee, updated forecasts and a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Scope for additional stimulus and the timeline for its implementation are almost certainly what investors are looking to gauge. In particular, the markets will want a sense of whether the Fed is prepared to institute a version of “yield curve control” (YCC). This is a policy now implemented by the BOJ and the RBA to pin the pace of QE purchases to maintaining a particular bond yield target.

Markets may cheer if the introduction of such an auto-correcting mechanism – which would automatically expand stimulus if conditions deteriorate anew – seems to be forthcoming relatively soon. Crude oil is likely to rise with stocks and other cyclically-minded assets in this scenario. Gold may break higher too, clearing the bounds of the choppy range in play since mid-April.

Sentiment is likely to sour if the US central bank opts for a more sanguine, wait-and-see approach. That probably bodes ill for crude oil as disappointed traders dial back exposure to risky assets. Gold is also vulnerable in this scenario as the appeal of non-interest-bearing and anti-fiat alternatives is diminished. The US Dollar seems likely to rise in this scenario, compounding the yellow metal’s troubles.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices put in a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern below resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area hinting that a top may be taking shape. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for weakness. Clearing initial support at below 34.78 likely exposes 27.40-29.11 inflection zone next. Alternatively, a push above resistance appears to set the stage for a test of the $50/bbl figure.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices rebounded toward the middle of a choppy range containing price action since mid-April. Pivotal resistance remains at 1765.30, the May 18 high. A daily close above that is probably needed to make the case for upside follow-through. Alternatively, a breach of support in the 1679.81-93.92 area appears to aim for the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1645.40 thereafter.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD at a Turning Point Ahead of China CPI. APAC Stocks at Risk?
AUD/USD at a Turning Point Ahead of China CPI. APAC Stocks at Risk?
2020-06-09 23:00:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.