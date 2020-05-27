We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Rejected at Resistance, Now Eyes the Support - EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-05-27 09:31:00
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
2020-05-26 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices struggle to build higher despite risk-on backdrop
  • Gold prices look poised to test below $1700/oz as breakout fizzles
  • US-China tensions, EU Commission recovery fund pitch in focus

Crude oil prices remain in stasis. The WTI benchmark has idled near the $34/bbl figure for the better part of a week. Traders are weighing improving risk appetite – celebrating the Fed’s success in easing credit market stress as well as easing coronavirus lockdowns around the world – with the onset of a deep recession that undermines demand.

The chipper mood buoyed Treasury bond yields as capital poured out of the safety of government debt, weighing on gold. This often happens when a rising baseline for market rates of return highlights gold’s non-interest-bearing character. Pressure was offset by US Dollar weakness early in the trading day but that resilience soon gave way.

Looking ahead, a relatively quiet offering on the economic data docket is likely to keep broader sentiment trends in control. Traders will weigh the risk-off implications of escalating US-China tensions against hopes for a rebound in economic activity as economies cautiously reopen. The EU Commission will unveil is regional recovery fund. How markets greet its size and composition may likewise color the risk landscape.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices continue to mark time above the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 32.81. Upward resumption from here targets resistance in the 40.56-42.40 area, with a break above that clearing the way for a retest of former support near the $50/bbl figure. A turn lower that puts prices back under the 38.2% Fib at 25.07 seems like a prerequisite for neutralizing the near-term bullish bias.

Crude oil price chart - daily

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices slipped past support at 1715.15, suggesting the bullish implications of a recently completed Symmetrical Triangle pattern are unraveling. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for topping. From here, a daily close below 1679.81 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1645.40. The May swing top at 1765.30 continues to mark defining resistance.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

